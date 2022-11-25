Sports

Chrisland Schools, Ronik win Chrisland Schools @ 45 soccer fiesta

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Chrisland Schools and Ronik Comprehensive School have emerged winners of the 8th Chrisland Schools Soccer Fiesta. Ronik defeated Chrisland College, Idimu, 2-1 on penalties, in the final of the one-day tourney held at the Chrisland Schools High-Performance Sports Complex, Idimu, Lagos.

Chrisland Schools Mainland defeated Effortswill Schools, 1-0, in the third-place match to win bronze. In the primary school games, Chrisland Schools defeated Effortswill Schools 5-4 on penalties in the final to claim Gold, while Supreme Education Foundation won the third-place match. The tournament had the President of the Nigeria Football Supporters Club (NFSC), Rev Samuel Ikpea, Lagos Liaison Officer, National Sports Commission, Mrs Ikana Mbora and former Super Eagles striker Taiwo Oloyede as Special Guests. Members of NFSC were also on ground to entertain spectators.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

N’Korea pulls out of Tokyo Olympics over COVID-19 fears

Posted on Author Reporter

  North Korea won’t compete in this summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo due to fears over the coronavirus pandemic, officials have said. The country’s national Olympic Committee decided not to participate in the Games to protect athletes from the “world public health crisis caused by COVID-19,” a website run by the North’s sports ministry said. […]
Sports

I would have been a dancer like Kaffy if not for football – Monday Gift

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Congratulations on your performance against Mali in the Aisha Buhari Cup in Lagos, how does it feel for you? It’s really fine, it’s really great happy to score two goals, really happy. Coming from the bench, what was going through your mind, especially with the team yet to score a goal and people were looking […]
Sports

Klopp: Setbacks have become ‘typical’ for Liverpool

Posted on Author Reporter

    Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said setbacks have become “typical” for the Premier League club after his side required a late winner to beat Ajax Amsterdam 2-1 in their Champions League Group A match at Anfield. Mohamed Salah fired the home side ahead in the 17th minute, but their lead lasted just 10 minutes […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica