Chrisland Schools, Ronik win Chrisland Schools @ 45 soccer fiesta

Chrisland Schools and Ronik Comprehensive School have emerged winners of the 8th Chrisland Schools Soccer Fiesta. Ronik defeated Chrisland College, Idimu, 2-1 on penalties, in the final of the one-day tourney held at the Chrisland Schools High-Performance Sports Complex, Idimu, Lagos.

Chrisland Schools Mainland defeated Effortswill Schools, 1-0, in the third-place match to win bronze. In the primary school games, Chrisland Schools defeated Effortswill Schools 5-4 on penalties in the final to claim Gold, while Supreme Education Foundation won the third-place match. The tournament had the President of the Nigeria Football Supporters Club (NFSC), Rev Samuel Ikpea, Lagos Liaison Officer, National Sports Commission, Mrs Ikana Mbora and former Super Eagles striker Taiwo Oloyede as Special Guests. Members of NFSC were also on ground to entertain spectators.

