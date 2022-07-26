Chrisland students’ sex tape: On-air personality, Uche Igwe, re-arraigned 

For allegedly sharing the sex tape video of a Chrisland School student on social media, an On-air personality, Mr. Uche Igwe was on Tuesday re-arraigned before a Yaba Magistrates’ Court.

He was dragged before the court by the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) through its counsel, Omolola Saliu on a fresh one-count charge before Magistrate Olatunbosun.

It would be recalled that Igwe had earlier been arraigned in May 2022 by the Nigerian Police on two counts of cyberstalking and breach of peace.

But he pleaded not guilty. Igwe allegedly committed the crime in the Lagos Magisterial District through his social media handle (@uchedark) on or about April 18, 2022.

