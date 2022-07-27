Metro & Crime

Chrisland students’Sex Tape: On-air personality, Uche Igwe, re-arraigned

Posted on Author Francis Iwuchukwu Comment(0)

For allegedly sharing the sex tape video of a Chrisland School student on social media, an On-air personality, Mr. Uche Igwe was yesterday rearraigned before a Yaba Magistrates’ Court.

 

He was dragged before the court by the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) through its counsel, Omolola Saliu on a fresh one-count charge before Magistrate Olatunbosun. It would be recalled that Igwe had earlier been arraigned in May 2022 by the Nigerian Police on a two-count charge of cyberstalking and breach of peace.

 

But he pleaded not guilty. Igwe allegedly committed the crime in the Lagos Magisterial District through his social media handle (@uchedark) on or about April 18, 2022.

 

The alleged crime, according to the prosecution contravenes Section 23 (2) of the Domestic and Sexual Violence Law 2021. Magistrate Olatunbosun has therefore adjourned till September 28, 2022, for trial

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

