chrisland to partner media to provide all-round education

The advisory board of Chrisland Group of Schools, owners of Chrisland Nursery & Primary Schools, Chrisland Secondary Schools and Chrisland University, Abeokuta, Ogun State, has expressed the determination to provide all-round education that would focus on a holistic approach of teaching and learning for the learners.

T his is as the board said that the university has initiated strategies that would not only produce, but also build young men and women who would be imbued with all areas of core value of discipline, integrity, honesty, hard work and capacity for good character to rise against the temptation of drug abuse, cultism and cyber bullying, as well as resist all forms of immorality in the society. Towards this end, the Board, as part of activities lined up for the 45th anniversary of Chrisland Schools, billed for October, during a zoom virtual interactive session with some journalists on Sunday, outlined plans to bring the media (town) to interact with students (gown).

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...