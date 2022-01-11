Chrisland Varsity appoints Head, PR unit

The Board of Chrisland University, Abeokuta in Ogun State, has named Mr. Ayo Arowojolu as the institution’s Head, Public Relations. Arowojolu, a media professional is expected to bring his wealth of media and corporate experience, garnered over the last three decades to bear in the university and to shore up the image of the private institution as well as to popularise its core mandates of learning, teaching, research and community service. As a seasoned PR professional with multi-varied experience, which include the Acting Head, Corporate Affairs, Omegabank Plc between May 2000 and July 2002, Arowojolu’s core task is to deliberately and strategically evolve diverse initiatives to shaping the university’s image in several ways and to enhance the Chrisland brand visibility positively. The university’s Acting Registrar, Mr. Olusola Aladesuru, in a press statement made available to New Telegraph, said that Arowojolu is on Sabbatical from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), where he served as Assistant Director, Public Relations.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...