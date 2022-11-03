News

Chrisland VC advocates tax rebate for private varsities

The Vice Chancellor of Chrisland University, Prof. Peace Chinedum Babalola, yesterday appealed to the Federal Government to consider tax rebate for private universities due to the services they render in Nigeria’s educational sector. Babalola, who said private universities in Nigeria are non-profit making organisations, specifically demanded that educational regulatory authorities in Nigeria should accord the status of charity organisations to private universities in the country. The don said since private universities are not beneficiaries of TETFUND, it is imperative for the government to consider granting tax rebate to private universities as a form of intervention.

Babalola made the appeal while addressing journalists at a press conference in Abeokuta to herald activities marking the 4th convocation ceremony scheduled for next Monday, November 8. The professor of pharmaceutical chemistry and kinetics explained that the budget of private universities for capital projects run into several billions and that if the Federal Government through the TETFUND could build at least one or two infrastructure in private institutions as obtained in public universities, such will go a long way at taking off some of the financial burdens from the private universities

 

