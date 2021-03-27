Arts & Entertainments

Chrissy Teigen deletes Twitter account

American model Chrissy Teigen has deleted her Twitter account. The mother of two and wife to awardwinning singer, John Legend, made this known to her 14 million followers on Thursday. She began by thanking and praising her fans on the social media app for all they have done. “Hey. For over 10 years, you guys have been my world,” she wrote.

“I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here. I truly consider so many of you my actual friends. But it’s time for me to say goodbye. My desire to be liked and fear of pissing people off has made me somebody you didn’t sign up for, and a different human than I started out here as! Please know all I ever cared about was you!!!” her last tweet read.

She, however, did not disclose any intention to delete her Instagram account with 34 million followers. Teigen is an American model, television personality, author, and entrepreneur. She made her professional modeling debut in the annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2010 and later appeared on the 50th anniversary cover alongside Nina Agdal and Lily Aldridge in 2014.

