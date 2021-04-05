Christ-centred leadership, reason for our success –A‘Ibom gov

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has attributed the success of his administration to strict reliance on the leadership of Jesus Christ.

Emmanuel said Jesus Christ had remained the head of every meeting held during his past six years in office as all of his plans and policies were drawn from the leadership models set by Jesus.

In his Easter broadcast to the people of Akwa Ibom State yesterday, Governor Emmanuel cautioned the people across political divides that the essence of Easter would be lost except they allowed the resurrection of Christ illuminates the dark crevices of their souls to allow the light of God’s word shine through.

“When we let love drives our every action and every thought, when we let it drip from our lips and from our hands, then shall the joy of Easter be complete, and our state shall surely attain the lofty height set for it by our ancestors when they named it Akwa Abasi Ibom State (God’s Own State.)

“It is regrettable that some people still play politics with the development of our state and would go on social media to de-market the state and her leadership. They should know that truth cannot be buried.

“Nigerians are watching and are seeing the great strides that are going on in our state, hence the accolades we are receiving everywhere.

It is sad that while other Nigerians are celebrating our achievements, this tiny section of our people are busy spreading falsehood, malice and hate all motivated by politics.

