Christ Chapel International Churches: Four decades of impacting lives

Darkness cannot drive out darkness: only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate: only love can do that.”-Martin Luther King

The quote by Martin Luther King aptly describes the laudable efforts of Christ Chapel International Churches, (CCIC) to remain a dynamic and impactful religious organization. The church in the last 40 years has been a beacon of hope and provided inspiration for thousands of people. CCIC with headquarters in Lagos, has indeed shown love and peace in all ramifications to better the lot of thousands of people.`

The passion of the founder, a physician who left his stethoscope to fulfill a divine agenda, Dr Tunde Joda remains an exemplary reference point for all and sundry.

He believed he had a great light shining in him and he had to showcase the light in order to give messages of restoration and redemption to the people.

The Christ Chapel International Churches (CCIC) which started as a very young fellowship of believers 40 years ago has remained synonymous with showing love and impacting the lives of people. The Church believes the light of GOD should shine to all men through the propagation of the gospel as well as touching the lives of people positively.

In the begining

The beginning of the church was small but the founder, Rev (Dr) Tunde Joda had a vision to build a church that will reach out to millions of people and offer hope amidst the hopelessness in the world today. Christ Chapel International Church (CCIC) started as a House Fellowship in the house of Dr. Joda who was then a student at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital,(LUTH).The beginning had only 5 people in attendance which later increased to 20.The increase made the fellowship move to other different locations till it grew to become a nationally acclaimed Ministry and Globally recognized organization.

The Church has grown numerically, spiritually and geographically as it has branches not only in Nigeria but also across the globe. The church experienced phenomenal growth due to its focus and long range vision to develop and empower the people

The theme of the 40th anniversary is: “Possessing Your Promised Land”, which is a major reminder for people to be prepared to occupy their assigned place on earth. The Camp Meeting in commemoration of the 40th anniversary kicks off on Tuesday, October 25 and ends on Sunday, October 30th at the Stable in Surulere, Lagos.

A strong focus of CCIC is its commitment to provide succor for the underprivileged in the society and also minister to their needs. According to Rev Dan Ibekwe, the Chairman of the Church Council stated that the Church in the past 40 years has reached out to thousands of people by providing relief materials and food for them in order to address the social ills of the society.

The church has been a strong advocate to change the attitudinal disposition of Nigerians and also eliminate social vices through several programmes aimed at helping the people to shun improper conduct in the society. This is evident through several platforms developed to cater for the wellbeing of the people.

Business empowerment scheme

In some of the programmes unveiled for the 40th anniversary, the church will be giving out 1 million naira to 10 entrepreneurs in order to support their businesses. The Chairman of the 40th anniversary committee, Pastor Niyi Odetayo stated that the grant is mainly for members of the church who have established businesses and need small support to expand their business operations.

Corporate Social Responsibility

CCIC has been a good corporate citizen through several programmes aimed at improving the quality of lives for people and organizations. CCIC is embarking on visitation to correctional centres and orphanages across the country. This is poised to further provide succor and encouragement for the people. The visits will be held simultaneously across the country in major zones such as Lagos, Ibadan, Abuja and Port Harcourt.

To celebrate the 40th anniversary, the church is providing solar powered electricity for the Bode Thomas Police Station, Lagos in its efforts to combat crime. The Solar powered energy, one Kilowatt of solar inverter according to him will enable the Police facility perform basic operations due to the incessant power outage in the country. The church had embarked on a major project for the station in the previous past.

A school, Muritala Ajadi Animasaun Secondary School, Surulere is also a major beneficiary of the church with a borehole facility to provide water for the school community.

He also said the church will also embark on the distribution of food items to the people as part of the anniversary celebration. The food materials, according to him, are meant to cushion the effects of the high cost of food items for the people.

Ayodeji Ayopo wrote from Lagos

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...