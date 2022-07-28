News

Christ Embassy to hold 3-day global healing crusade

Christ Embassy has announced activities for this year’s healing services, stating that the crusade will hold for three days. Speaking during a walk in Lagos, the Zonal Pastor of Christ Embassy Zone 5, Pastor Dr. Deola Phillips, said a lot of miracles and healings would be happening at this year’s global crusade. According to him, the crusade titled ‘Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris’ will commence on July 29 to 31, from 3pm daily.

Where healings of different illness will take place. She said in the previous editions, many testimonies were shared and witnessed while many people were heal during the services, saying: “In previous programmes, the deaf heared, the blind see, the lame walked and this is an opportunity for God to bring his joy into your life and those who attend. She, however, urged participants who will be participating in the event to register online and create a virtual healing center as to be able to watch the services live and be heal.

 

