Christ House returns with Soaking Up His Presence

The auditorium of the Christ House International Christian Centre, Ogba, Lagos, will come alive this Saturday as it is set to host its flagship programme ‘Soaking Up His Presence.’

 

The last time the congregants gathered for the monthly praise, worship, prayer and prophetic was in March before the lock down to curtail the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

 

The theme for this month is “ABBA FATHER”. “It promises to be a time to refresh, renew and revive,” Director of Programmes, Pastor Olamilekan Olomolaiye, said.

 

The flagship of the church’s programme is an inter- denominational one – day camp meeting where believers gather together in intense praise, worship and prophetic with the word of God.

 

“There have been incredible testimonies of signs and wonders with healings as the Senior Pastor Evangelist Taiwo Ola, lead other ministers of God. This time will not be different,” he added

Our Correspondants
