Christ The Redeemer College Alumni holds Andrew and Christiana Ozigbo Excellence Awards

It was a unique celebration of excellence and a display of camaraderie at the annual Andrew and Christiana Ozigbo Excellence Awards, hosted by the Old Students Association of Christ The Redeemer College, Amesi, Anambra State on Sunday, August 2.

The awards were instituted in 2016 by an alumnus of the school, Valentine Ozigbo, who is the immediate past President and Group CEO of Transcorp Plc, in honour of his parents, Chief Andrew Ozigbo, a retired headmaster and celebrated educator and Mrs Christiana Ozigbo, a retired businesswoman.

According to Ozigbo, the annual programme aims to reward excellence in students and teachers and to uphold the quality of his alma mater.

“Four years ago, when we celebrated my parents’ 60th wedding anniversary in this school’s field, I decided to institute an endowment in their honour,” the respected business leader informed at the event.

Various cash prizes were given to teachers, a youth corps member, who excelled at their work, and to students who excelled academically. In support of Valentine Ozigbo, other members of the alumni association also raised over N1 million for several projects within the school, including infrastructural refurbishment and provision of school outing uniforms.

Akalugo Chinwe, Eze Adaeze and Ezeagu Faith were named the Best Teachers and won the cash sums of N100,000, N75,000 and N50,000 respectively. National Youth Service Corps member, Abdul Kareem from Osun State was named the Best Youth Corps Member and won a N75,000 cash prize.

The Best-Performing Students in the Senior Secondary classes – Nlebedum Amala (SS3), Nwakego Ekeika (SS2), and Ezenwa Chinaza (SS1) – won cash prizes of N50,000, N30,000 and N20,000 respectively. Ozigbo is a leading contender in the gubernatorial election slated for 2021 in the state.

He is contesting on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Like this: Like Loading...