Christ was a feminist, says Daddy Freeze

Controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze has sparked a debate on social media after he said that Christ was a feminist. He went on to give reasons for his controversial statement.

Daddy Freeze said that Christ firstly showed himself to a woman after he resurrected from the dead.

When asked why Jesus Christ didn’t have a female apostle if indeed he was a feminist, Freeze said it was a factor of the society Christ was in. He said: “The fact that you are a feminist does not change the world you live in.”

Freeze added that Christ never relegated women to the background, but religion did.

