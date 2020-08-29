Arts & Entertainments

Christ was a feminist, says Daddy Freeze

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comment(0)

Controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze has sparked a debate on social media after he said that Christ was a feminist. He went on to give reasons for his controversial statement.

 

Daddy Freeze said that Christ firstly showed himself to a woman after he resurrected from the dead.

 

When asked why Jesus Christ didn’t have a female apostle if indeed he was a feminist, Freeze said it was a factor of the society Christ was in. He said: “The fact that you are a feminist does not change the world you live in.”

Freeze added that Christ never relegated women to the background, but religion did.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija 2020: Vee slams Dorathy 

Posted on Author Reporter

  The atmosphere in the Big Brother Naija, BBNaija 2020 house appears to be getting tense every day. Just on Tuesday night, Lucy and Erica engaged in a heated argument which had both housemates hurling insults at each other. The tension has continued as Vee picked on Dorathy for disrespecting housemates including her. According to Vee, Dorathy […]
Arts & Entertainments

Ibinabo Fiberesima opens up on mental state

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

Nollywood actress Ibinabo Fiberesima has opens up on mental state she underwent surgery during the Coronavirus pandemic. The mother of five in a recent interview disclosed that she had been in England before the COVID- 19 pandemic started and that when it started, it took an additional toll on her ill health. Ibinabo said she […]
Arts & Entertainments

Lady seeks advice as husband vows never to help in-laws after N580k bride price

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

A lady’s home is currently on fire after her family gave her husband a marriage list worth N580,000 and are now demanding that he contributes another N120,000 for his brother-in-law’s marriage. According to the story which gained momentum on social media after being shared by a Twitter user, @SmartAtuadi, the lady recounts how her husband […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: