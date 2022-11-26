Christabel Egbenya: Why I keep my man off social media

Nollywood actress Christabel Egbenya has opened up on life as a mother, as well as reasons she keeps her relationship off social media. In this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE the Edo State-born movie star recalls her embarrassing labour room experience, dealing with a cheating partner and other issues. Excerpts:

What has changed about you since you had your baby?

A whole lot has changed since I had my baby. Now, I really know what motherhood is all about.

What lessons has motherhood taught you?

A lot of things changed about me, about life, the way I reason; the way I see things has automatically changed. Bringing another soul into the world is something else. It has taught me a whole lot of lessons. Christabel has changed. Ever since I had my baby, my mentality, my reasoning has changed. My world, the ‘baby girl’ life and everything else, changed for now, I think till after having all my kids. You know you have to give your children time; you have to check up on them, you have to take care of them. Even if you have nannies, you won’t be comfortable. You’d still want to show them that mother’s love even if you have a lot of people taking care of them. That bond is something else; you just don’t know how to explain it.

Did you have any funny or embarrassing labour room experience?

When it comes to labour room (laughs). If you were there, you will not believe it’s the same Christabel talking with you now. It was not funny at all. The painful experience is not something I can’t explain. The only thing I can remember I was saying was ‘God’, that was the only thing I shouted throughout and when I was asked to push, I said one funny thing which I don’t want to say now. I was just like, “God, I’ll make it, I’ll make it.” I just pushed twice and my baby came out but the pain wasn’t funny.

What do you love most about her daddy?

About her daddy, OMG! He is the best man I’ve ever come across in this world. He’s just a lovely, kind soul, humble, gentle; I’m just blessed to have him. All the time I waited for the right one, God eventually gave me someone very nice. My mother- in-law and entire family are also nice. I’m at peace with him and comfortable. He’s such a lovely soul. He’s a good father, my best friend and he respects me so much such that he puts me first before everything else.

Do you feel fulfilled as a mother?

Yes, I feel fulfilled as a mother. One thing I’ve always wanted in life is to have my own kids because I love children.

How many more kids would you love to have?

If you’ve watched me so far, you’d know that I don’t don’t joke with kids. I love children so much. So, I’ve always prayed to have my kids and now, God has blessed me immediately with a bounc

ing baby girl and I’ve always wanted to have a baby girl first because I know that baby girls will always help me. My girl will help me to take care of her brothers and God blessed me immediately with her. By the grace of God, I wish to have two more which will make them three but according to my husband, he wants us to have three more but the experience! Either way, by the grace of God. Three more but two more for me; my husband however has been begging me to have three more. By the grace of God, we will.

What kind of movie roles will you reject now because of your status?

I don’t think I’m rejecting any roles because my husband loves movies so much. Normally, I don’t do bad roles in the industry, I just do normal movies. We don’t actually do all those kissing, rubbing, and everything in Nigerian movies. We don’t do it anymore. So, I’m not rejecting any roles, I’ll still be acting. I’ve even started acting. I did a movie recently but I didn’t show anybody. I didn’t let people know that I’ve started working. I just want my baby to come up small so I can start shooting again because you know one has to travel around. So, she can be strong a little bit and this is my first child, I have to give her time. I’d start mine too and I’d be producing too. My husband is also in support of me working for people and doing my movies because he loves movies. He was actually my fan before we got married.

Why did you keep your marriage and husband’s identity off social media?

Well, even before I got married, I am not that kind of person that loves to post everything on social media, especially relationships. Then again, a lot is happening on social media; dramatic relationship breakups, marriage and divorce. I decided to safeguard my own by keeping it off social media. I don’t love drama. Some people were even saying that I don’t love my husband and that I am not proud of him. He is very young, cute and handsome. Some of you know him already through my Whatsapp status. I love him so much and I am proud of him but I will not show him off on social media, it’s not my thing. Let me live my private life in peace.

What would be your reaction if a friend calls to tell you she saw your man with his side chic in a hotel?

Hmmm! Seems that my friend wants to kill me. No! Don’t tell me, I don’t want to know. Even if you truly saw them, I don’t want to know. If I am the one that caught them together, I will not fight the girl in the public. The person I have issues with is my husband. I’ll go home and wait for him to come back, then we can sort it out there, because my husband already knows who I am.

Why would I chase the girl or my husband, when I know we live in same house? I love my life so much, if anything happens who would I leave my kids for? I cannot play with my life just because of a man, it is not possible. If anything happens to you, the man would only mourn you for a while and then move on to the next woman. Women should learn to love themselves and be happy first. I will not trade myself because of a man. I love myself so much, after me, my child comes next before my husband and not the other way round.

How was life like coming from a polygamous home?

Even before I got married, I told myself that I will not die or kill myself because of a man. I am from a Polygamous home, so I know a lot and my mother is the first wife among other wives. What I am trying to say is that we don’t need to kill ourselves over men and relationship matters. If you do, you are hurting yourself because men will always be out there enjoying themselves.

