Christian body recommends capital punishment for rapists

T

o curb the increasing rate of rape, gender based violence and other forms of human abuse across the country, Christian Media Foundation (CMF), a faith based media organisation, has canvassed capital punishment for offenders.

The Executive Director of the organisation,Gracious Akintayo, stressed that the body condemns the dastardly act, adding that rape is inhuman and ungodly. Akintayo, who spoke in a release he personally signed said: “Rapists are callous, wicked and heartless, destroying futures and disorientating destinies.

He lamented the increasing cases of rape and other form of domestic violence in Nigerian, Akintayo stated that as a body that promotes Christian value, CMF was worried about the scourge and daily occurrence that is fast becoming sour and disaster to Nigerian society.

“The most painful is alarming rate by which innocent girl children future are being abused, disoriented and damaged. A precarious situation of bad signal and fear of decaying moral society we lived in. All hand must be on deck and efforts should be made to decimate this ravaging satanic act,” he added.

Akintayo urged government and other credible organisation to rise up to the challenge and check the upsurge and the threat raised, with capital punishment for offenders before further damages are done to destroy our already decaying society and the future generation.

He noted that every girl child today is awaiting sister, wife, mother, leader and woman tomorrow, pointing out that they deserved to be respected and protected from any form of abuse or violence.

His words: “Total war against rape (WAR) should be wage against this social menace with public enlightenment, seminars and other form of education to discourage and prevent further acts.

“It is unfortunate, some mindset in parts of our society still hold the belief of no respect for girl child, a system that deride the place and position of girl child.

“Parents should endeavour to go the extra mile to inculcate moral training, godly value and diligent character on their children, especially teaching the boys how to respect and appreciate girls.”

The CMF Executive Director also advised parents to closely monitor their children’s character, language, appearance, friends, social media use, music they listen to and the film they watch; to avoid untowards lifestyle.

“Nigerian society can be more decent and orderly if high level of discipline, character value, home training and proper upbringing can be applied and maintained in every home,” Akintayo added.

Like this: Like Loading...