Christian Chukwu cries out: I’m alive, healthy

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

…‘shocked to read my obituary in social media’

 

 

Former Captain and National team coach of Super Eagles, Christian Chukwu, has expressed shock over the fake news of his death. While dispelling the news making the rounds in the social media, Chukwu, who spoke to some journalists at his Enugu residence on Sunday, expressed gratitude to God for keeping him alive to celebrate his 70th year anniversary on Monday January 4, 2021.

 

The rumoured death of Chukwu was strong in the social media throughout the weekend, prompting journalists to visit him on Sunday. Speaking in his Enugu residence in company of his friends, the soccer legend said he was surprised as everyone at the news of his death.

 

Chukwu, who was full of praises to God for life, said he had received series of calls from his friends all over the world who had been calling to find out whether or not the news was true.

 

“I don’t know where the story emanated from. Nobody has come to speak with me or any member of my family. I only heard people saying that I was dead,” he said. He described the story as false, noting that it is unprofessional for anyone to come up with such a report without any form of investigation or verification.

 

“As you can see, I am chatting in my house with my friends. I didn’t even go to the hospital for sickness.

 

“Whoever wished me dead will die before me and we shall attend their burial. I wonder why anybody will wish me dead” he said.

 

One of Chukwu’s kinsmen, High Chief Pat Agu, Onowu Obe-Agbor in Nkanu West local government of Enugu state, also expressed shock at the news of Chukwu’s death, and said that the originators of the rumour would die before Chukwu.

