Christian Emeruwa: Daring to run football on modern template

Nigeria has been paying lip service to the call to have round peg in round hole and the need to have the right man at the saddle of the country’s football. It’s in changing this narrative that the candidacy of Christian Emeruwa excites many football stakeholders who see him as largely ticking the boxes for the presidency of the Nigerian Football Federation. He is unarguably one of the most educated and internationally-exposed individuals in the football circle in Nigeria at the moment; he is currently the Head of the Safety and Security Department in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) after years of being the lead at the Integrity Unit of the NFF.

His resume is quite intimidating; he holds a PhD in Administration and Organisation of Sports from the prestigious University of Ibadan. He is a member of the pioneer class, as well as the first African to be a Certified Sports Safety and Security Professional from the SRH Hei-delberg University Germany in a course facilitated by the International Centre for Sport Security (ICSS) Doha, Qatar. Before joining the service of the NFF, Dr. Emeruwa was the National Sports Manager of Special Olympics Nigeria and led the athletes to the World Summer Games of the Special Olympics in Shanghai, China, in 2007. Dr. Emeruwa served as the Secretary of the Security Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation from 2008 to January 2019 and served as the NFF National Integrity Officer and Leagues Coordinator from July 1, 2015 to February 2, 2019, during which he introduced several reforms on integrity in Nigerian football. Dr. Emeruwa is also a part-time lecturer at the Pan African University Institute of Life and Earth Sciences (Including Health and Agriculture) where he teaches master’s degree students in sports management and policy development.

He also served as Personal Assistant to one General Secretary of the NFF and later as special assistant to two other NFF General Secretaries during which he distinguished himself as a reliable assistant and adviser. He is also a FIFA Senior Safety and Security Officer and has assisted FIFA as a member of the FIFA Delegation to the FIFA U-20 Men’s World Cup New Zealand 2015.

He has also represented FIFA as a Senior FIFA Safety and Security Officer in selected 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Matches across the Asia region. He is also a member of the United Nations Office of Counter Terrorism, an expert panel group member on Major Sport Emeruwa was also a member of the FIFA Delegation to the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Papua New Guinea 2016, FIFA U-20 World Cup South Korea 2017 and FIFA World Cup U-17 India 2017 where he acted as both Senior FIFA Safety and Security Officer and a Trainer to a FIFA Trainee Safety and Security Officer.

Considered a dark horse in the race for the plum job, Emeruwa has been in the system for a long and he is now saying that Nigerian football is still running on an archaic template which has bogged it down for too long. Emeruwa has a clear vision of how to introduce the 21st-century management of the beautiful game to Nigeria with a view to revamping the industry. He believes that the football industry in the country has not lived up to the billing and holds a lot of potential to better the lives of stakeholders and actors, and is proposing to develop the economy.

“What Nigerian football lacks, currently, is proper planning and the will to do the tough, but right things. In fact, the current strategy and vision of the country’s football is inconsistent and no longer fit for the purpose. “The time for change is now. Football is a powerful instrument that we have failed to utilise in Nigeria.

It is unfortunate that the NFF has become a beggarly organisation that does not give anything back to society. That is what we want to change. “We have to push and break boundaries. Transparency, accountability, careful planning and growth that creates opportunities for all stakeholders is what I am offering Nigeria “Nigeria is too big a nation to be made to look like a joke by poor management. I am committed to using Nigeria as an example of progress in African football. That is why I am not looking at running a local football that is not in tune with the best global practices,” he said.

