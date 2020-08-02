Faith

Christian institute provides training at doorsteps

Posted on Author Tai Anyanwu

The founder of All Nations Church, Apostle Courage Igene, has called on church operators, missionaries, evangelists and other categories of church workers to take the advantage offered by Joshua Generation Online School of Ministry”(JGM), to seek knowledge and acquire relevant skills needed to make good success in ministry.

 

Apostle Igene, who is also the President and instructor of Joshua Generation School of ministry, made the appeal in a recent statement made available to our correspondent. He explained that the online institute was aimed at making available requisite training to Christians, organisations and churches at their doorsteps.

 

“It’s an institution where all categories of workers in God’s Vineyard can have in depth experience on how ministry can be managed effectively.

 

“Joshua Generation School of Ministry’ has made it easier for everyone all over the world to participate in the online Ministry training which offers over 60 courses taken in two year period. The sessions runs from March to June and September to December,” Igene said.

 

According to the Apostle, the next session is due to commence from September to December. He encouraged all church planters and missionaries to come and be trained on how they can grow their ministry sitting at the comfort of their houses and also enjoy the benefits of very wide courses are and befitting cap and gown graduation banquet organised for all successful students.

 

“At the end of the training, successful students would also be awarded with certificate of completion and prayers of impartation released in their various areas of Ministerial calling,” Apostle Igene added.

He further explained that during the training, students would be given in dept knowledge and teaching covering the five dimensions of the course outline namely: Administration, Spiritual, Ethics, Practical, and Theology.

 

He added: “Some of the courses includes The Ministry of the Minister, Keys of an Effective Minister, Biblical Doctrines, Homiletics, Hermeneutics and Exegesis, The Pulpit Ministry, Dos and Don’t of the Pulpit Ministry, Understanding Ministry Gifts and Callings

