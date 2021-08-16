Law

Christian lawyers seek creation of Ecclesiastical Court

The Christian Lawyers Fellowship of Nigeria (CLASFON) has sought for an amendment of the Customary Law of Lagos State to allow for the creation of Ecclesiastical Court that will adjudicate on issues of marriage, divorce, custody of children and inheritance on behalf of christians in the state.

 

The lawyers made the demand during a courtesy visit to the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, at his Chambers.

 

Speaking at the occasion, Coordinator of CLASFON, Lagos sub-region, Prince Okey- Joe Onuakalusi, said the lawyers’ demand was borne out of the fact that intrafaith resolution of disputes among christians at the regular court was barred by the Bible.

 

He said: “Section 22 (3) of the Customary Law of Lagos State provides that Lagos State Judicial Commission may designate a court to adjudicate on Islamic law and matters in relation to marriage, divorce, custody and inheritance as it seems fit.

 

Mr. Speaker, we equally demand for a legislation to establish the Ecclesiastical Court in Lagos State to adjudicate on issues of marriage, divorce, custody of children and inheritance on behalf of christians.

 

“The Bible bars intrafaith disputes between christians from being adjudicated upon in regular courts. In the meantime, we urge that a new Section 22 (4) of the Customary Law of Lagos State be introduced by way of an amendment to accommodate the following new provisions: “The Lagos State Judicial Service Commission may designate a Court to adjudicate on Christian law and matters in relation to marriage, divorce, custody and inheritance as it seems fit”.

 

The CLASFON Cordinator also spoke on the necessity for the introduction of Legislative Implementation and Review Committee (LIREC) to monitor laws passed by the House of Assembly; provision of rail system and pipe-born water in Lagos state; introduction of effective measures for ease of doing business in Lagos state and decongestion of traffic especially with regards to the menace of articulated vehicles on Lagos roads.

 

After the address, the Speaker while thanking CLASFON delegation for the visit said the presentation is a reminder to what the House of Assembly is already doing.

 

He also encouraged professional bodies like CLASFON to continue to seek ways for greater collaboration with the House particularly in the area of town hall meetings and other forms of meetings.

 

Concerningtheestablishmentof Ecclesistical Court for christians, the Speaker assured CLASFON that work is already in progress for the amendment of Customary Law of Lagos State.

