Christian lawyers want protesters’ demands implemented

Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

The Christian Lawyers Fellowship of Nigeria (CLASFON) has called on the Federal Government to immediately release the timeline for the implementation of the demands of #EndSARS protesters as a sign that it is committed to solving the problem in the police.

 

A statement by the lawyers made available to newsmen in Kaduna, yesterday said: “We condemn in totality the gruesome attacks and killing of unarmed innocent citizens

 

by armed men alleged to be men of the Nigerian Army and other security operatives in different parts of Nigeria and in particular the brutal and violent attacks on peaceful #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Plaza, Lagos.”

 

The statement signed by its President, Arome M. Okwori and National Secretary, Olatunji Omole, respectively, noted that: “We urge the teeming youths of our nation to keep calm, maintain law and order and conduct themselves peacefully as they ventilate their grievances on the current state of affairs in the nation.”

