Christian leaders must remain focus in the midst of insecurity in Nigeria, says Rev. Dr. Maigadi

Former Deputy Provost of ECWA Theological Seminary Jos (JETS) Rev. Dr. Barje Maigadi has charge Christian leaders to stay focus in the midst of insecurity in the country.

He said the country is in dear need of Christian leaders who have the capacity to provide leadership and remain focus and resilience in a perilous time in the nation where insecurity has become the order of the day.

Rev. Dr. Maigadi stated this on Saturday while speaking as a Guest Preacher during the installation of new ECWA Vice President Rev. Stephen Sunday Ajise and New Trustees of the church Rev. Dr. Justus Ayodele Obilomo and Rev. Dr. David Kajom held at ECWA Gospel 2 Jos, Plateau State.

While taken his Bible reading from (John 17:1- 26), he said Christian leaders in the 21st century must remain focussed even when Nigeria is battling with terrorism, banditry, Boko Haram and herdsmen attacks.

He noted that Christian leaders should not allow Christians to look like sheep without a Shepherd, but remain focussed and resist all forms of distraction.

He urged Christian leaders to emulate Jesus Christ who remained focussed to the end because he was a man with mission and vision.

He added that leaders must stand in the gap in prayers for their members as well as sustaining unity in the body of Christ for the unity of the world.

Like this: Like Loading...