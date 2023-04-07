Christian, Muslim clerics hold joint prayer rally for credible census

The College of Bishops, Imams and Clergy Councils (CBICC) yesterday held a joint prayer rally ahead of the forthcoming National population census exercise slated to hold next month across the country. Convener of the group, Bishop Abel King, who addressed journalists after the interdenominational prayer, harped on the imperatives for a successful and credible census exercise, saying it remains the only way forward for a true and reflective development in any society. In his reaction, Sheik Ibrahim Muktar, who led the Muslim prayer for a successful census exercise, said nothing could be successful without the help of God” and this is why we are here.

We need to pray for the country, pray for the president and the commission because if they succeed with a credible census, we the citizens will be the greatest beneficiaries.” The group further commended the management of the National Population Commission (NPC) under the leadership of Alhaji Nasir Isa Kwarra, for the stability and direction it has brought to bear on the commission, insisting that the management’s commitment was reflected in the manner the forthcoming census exercise was being professionally coordinated. “With deployment of state of the art Information Communication Technology, satellite systems, advanced GIS mapping and security infrastructure to complement manpower, it was almost a given that the 2023 census exercise will be the most credible since, Independence.

