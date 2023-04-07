News

Christian, Muslim clerics hold joint prayer rally for credible census

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The College of Bishops, Imams and Clergy Councils (CBICC) yesterday held a joint prayer rally ahead of the forthcoming National population census exercise slated to hold next month across the country. Convener of the group, Bishop Abel King, who addressed journalists after the interdenominational prayer, harped on the imperatives for a successful and credible census exercise, saying it remains the only way forward for a true and reflective development in any society. In his reaction, Sheik Ibrahim Muktar, who led the Muslim prayer for a successful census exercise, said nothing could be successful without the help of God” and this is why we are here.

We need to pray for the country, pray for the president and the commission because if they succeed with a credible census, we the citizens will be the greatest beneficiaries.” The group further commended the management of the National Population Commission (NPC) under the leadership of Alhaji Nasir Isa Kwarra, for the stability and direction it has brought to bear on the commission, insisting that the management’s commitment was reflected in the manner the forthcoming census exercise was being professionally coordinated. “With deployment of state of the art Information Communication Technology, satellite systems, advanced GIS mapping and security infrastructure to complement manpower, it was almost a given that the 2023 census exercise will be the most credible since, Independence.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Kebbi APC chief urges support for Adamu

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris Birnin Kebbi

A leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi State, Alhaji Kabiru Sani Giant, has urged support for the newly elected leadership headed by Abdullahi Adamu. Former Nasarawa State Governor Ad- amu was returned unopposed during the party’s national convention in Abuja on Saturday.   He also commended Governor Atiku Bagudu and President Muhammadu […]
News

Tears as first female combat helicopter pilot, Arotile, goes home

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

Tears flowed freely Thursday at the National Military Cemetery in Abuja, as the body of Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile, was committed to mother earth. Arotile, who broke the record as the first female combat helicopter pilot the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) ever produced since its establishment on April 18, 1964, was laid to rest at […]
News

NAFDAC evacuates over N3bn banned, falsified drugs

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has confiscated banned and falsified drugs estimated to be worth over N3 billion in Lagos State. This came as the Agency revealed it has started raiding markets and supermarkets primarily to mop up all products not registered with the Agency, especially unregulated products smuggled […]

Leave a Reply