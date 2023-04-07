Christian, Muslim Clerics Hold Joint Prayer Rally For Credible Census

…Calls for Citizens’ Participation

The College of Bishops, Imams and Clergy Councils ( CBICC) on Friday held a joint prayer rally ahead of the forthcoming National Population Census (NPC).

Convener of the group, Bishop Abel King who addressed journalists after the interdenominational prayer, harped on the imperatives for a successful and credible census exercise, saying it remains the only way forward for a true and reflective development in any society

He said: “A credible census is the only way out of the current lack of direction” we need accurate data to plan for the limited resources available at government disposal ”

“When government plans on reliable data, it reduces waste and misapplication of resources thus focusing on specific areas of citizens need ”

“As clergy, it is incumbent on us to take the message to the people; and the message is to open the eyes of our people on the need for citizen participation in the census as a critical exercise for national development” This is why we are here.

In a similar reaction, Sheik Ibrahim Muktar who led the Muslim prayer for a successful census exercise said nothing could be successful without the help of God” and this is why we are here.

“We need to pray for the country, pray for the president and the commission because if they succeed with a credible census, we the citizens will be the greatest beneficiaries.”

The group further commended the management of the NPC under the leadership of Alh Nasir Isa Kwarra, for the stability and direction it has brought to bear on the commission, insisting the management commitment was reflected in the manner the forthcoming census exercise was being professionally coordinated.

“With the deployment of state-of-the-art Information Communication Technology, satellite systems, advanced GIS mapping and security infrastructure to complement manpower, it was almost a given that the 2023 census exercise will be the most credible since, independence.

“We have prayed for success as clergymen, Muslims and Christians, men and women, young and old united on the common good of the country, we hope that the commission truly lives up to the expectations of Nigerians and Mr President.”

The various groups led by the clergy passed a voice vote of confidence in support of the (2023) Census exercise and pledged wider consultation and advocacy needed for the success of the exercise.

Like this: Like Loading...