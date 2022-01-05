Christian, Muslim clerics, traditionalists, offer prayers for late Olubadan

Islamic and Christian clerics, traditionalists and prominent indigenes yesterdayconvergedonPopoyemoja Palace to offer prayers for the repose of the soul of the late Olubadanof Ibadanland ObaSaliuAkanmuAdetunji, Aje Ogungunoso 1. The monarch joined his ancestors on Sunday at 93. While the Christians offered their prayers early in the morning, the Islamic clerics offered theirs after.

The Chief Imam of Ibadanland, Sheik Abdulganiy Abubakar, and Professor Kamil Oloso were in attendance. The Islamic prayer was followed by another prayer offered by traditionalists. Ex-governor Rashidi Ladoja, the Osi Olubadan of Ibadanland; High Chief Amidu Ajibade and Bada Balogun of Ibadanland, Chief Taofeek Adegboyega Adegoke, were present.

Otherswerethe Bashorun of Ibadanland, Chief Kola Dalsi, High Chief Lateef Gbadamosi Adebimpe and High Chief Abiodun Kola Daisi. Media aide to the late Olubadan, Mr. Adeola Oloko, after the prayers described the monarch as someone loved by his subjects. He said; “If you sow good, you will reap good and if you sow bad you will reap bad. What is happening is a testimony of what Olubadan did. He did his best.

