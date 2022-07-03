Christian scientists urge individuals to embrace spirituality

Nigerian Christian scientists have joined their counterparts across 60 countries to proffer solutions to the challenges in the society.

The annual meeting organized by the Church of Christ held as an hybrid event at the church’s headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. Participants deliberated on how spiritual values can impact on individuals and the society.

They advised individuals to be hopeful, courageous, resilient and always give room for forgiveness. Participants also visited the new public exhibit at the Boston headquarters tagged,’How Do You See the World?’

The exhibit examined stories of genuine global progress, and shows how individuals have overcome challenges and found hope, a statement from Committee on Publication Nigeria West, Emmanuel Umoh, stated.

The statement added that the space also encouraged participants to reflect on how they see the world and consider how they can broaden their services to humanity. The church’s new president, Doris Ulich, from Bamberg, Germany, was also announced at the meeting

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...