Faith

Christian scientists urge individuals to embrace spirituality

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem Comment(0)

Nigerian Christian scientists have joined their counterparts across 60 countries to proffer solutions to the challenges in the society.

 

The annual meeting organized by the Church of Christ held as an hybrid event at the church’s headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. Participants deliberated on how spiritual values can impact on individuals and the society.

They advised individuals to be hopeful, courageous, resilient and always give room for forgiveness. Participants also visited the new public exhibit at the Boston headquarters tagged,’How Do You See the World?’

The exhibit examined stories of genuine global progress, and shows how individuals have overcome challenges and found hope, a statement from Committee on Publication Nigeria West, Emmanuel Umoh, stated.

 

The statement added that the space also encouraged participants to reflect on how they see the world and consider how they can broaden their services to humanity. The church’s new president, Doris Ulich, from Bamberg, Germany, was also announced at the meeting

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Faith

Christians are a bunch of hypocrites –Bishop Kwabena

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Head pastor and founder of Ajagurajah Movement church, Bishop Kwabena Boakye Asiamah has lashed out at Christians, saying they are a ‘bunch of hypocrites’ and, that heaven and hell don’t exist.   According to Bishop Asiamah, who is popularly known as ‘Chop Bar Pastor’, heaven and hell don’t exist and that he won’t enter any […]
Faith

Martins makes case for spiritual wellness

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem

Amidst the hustle and bustle associated with a city like Lagos, the Metropolitan Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins, has called on Christians to create time to be alone with God.   Martins, who made the call in his homily at the blessing and commissioning of the Lumen Christi TV Retreat and Media […]
Faith

Pastor jailed 9 years for stealing $90, 000 from Winners Chapel’s account

Posted on Author John Chikezie

A pastor, Afolabi Samuel, was on Wednesday sentenced to nine years in prison by an Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos for stealing the sum of $90, 000 and N4.5 million, property of the Registered Trustees of the Living Faith Church, Cannanland, Ota, Ogun State (aka Winners Chapel).   Justice Mojisola Dada convicted and sentenced Pastor […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica