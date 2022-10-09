Christian women gather at National Assembly, ask for new Nigeria

The Excellent Women International Ministries, has stormed the National Assembly, to pray for emergence of a new Nigeria, devoid of the contemporary vices of insecurity, unemployment and other maladies menacing the country and the citizenry.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja about the purpose of the prayer meeting, the National Coordinator of the Christian group, Dr. Christabel Okoye, explained that the women decided to gather at the legislative complex to pray for Nigeria on sundry issues.

Okoye noted that the prayer session was specifically organised for female lawmakers and clerks to the legislative committees of the National Assembly, to stand in the gap and table the nation’s multifarious problems to the Almighty God for solutions.

She chronicled numerous problems ranging from youth unemployment to insecurity and general economic hardship in the country, inflation and lingering ASUU strike, expressing optimism that after the prayers by the women group, positive developments would begin to occur in the country.

The clergy woman stated that many Nigerian youths were unemployed, expressing fears that if not urgently addressed, such people might take up arms against the society in the near future.

Her words: “The Programme that brought us to the National Assembly is just about prayer, exhortation and supplication; that is praying for Nigeria as a nation.

So, we decided to gather women together in this place. And the Programme is for women lawmakers, including clerks. As you heard us, my Sister is here, Pastor Ebele Okoye, to anchor the prayer. And Dr. Chioma Ibezim is also speaking. We came together as ministers to make sure we touch lives and to pray for our nation because our nation Nigeria needs prayer this time.

“First, our youths are there unemployed; our education system is in shambles, for many months now, our universities are not on. Prices of things are getting too high. We want God to change the narratives in this country.

“Our women are suffering; women and children are the most vulnerable. We want a new Nigeria. So, we are asking God to break protocols and please give us a new Nigeria.

“We are very optimistic that after this prayer, something positive will happen because we are praying to a living God; we are praying to divinity. We are at the National Assembly and you know what it takes to organize a program like this; so we are not joking and God knows that we are not joking.

“The female lawmakers are not physically present but they sent their representatives. They are not here because of their political campaigns because they are campaigning for their re-election in 2023.

“My advice to Nigerians is, please wherever you find yourself in power, determine how your life will be. You have to make yourself available in the hand of God, and be able to speak the mind of God.

“You need humility to be in power. Let us also understand that the youths are suffering; the youth are frustrated. We cannot fold our hands and be watching them until one day, they take up arms against the society for neglecting them.

They need their voices to be heard.”

In her exhortation, one of the Christian women leaders, Dr. Chioma Ibezim, encouraged Christians to strive and be spiritual in their walking with God, so as to be sensitive to receive directions from God in all their endeavours, saying, “only those who are spiritual can be sensitive to get direction from God.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...