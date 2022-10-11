News

Christian youths urged to unite in prayers

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilo rin Comment(0)

Christian youths across the country, particularly in Kwara State, have been urged to come together towards building a peaceful and godly nation in the face of the multifaceted challenges facing the country.

Chairman of the Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) in Kwara State, Stephen Awoyale, made the appeal in a statement yesterday in Ilorin, while highlighting the essence of unity among Christian youths

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

News

Club donates textbooks to indigent students in Abia

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

Indigent secondary school students in seven local government areas of Ngwa clan in Abia State have received a donation of 14, 000 copies of 60-leaves notebooks from Ngwa Social Club (NSC). The event took place at the Adaelu Complex in Osisioma Ngwa Local Government Area of Abia State on Sunday evening. President of NSC, Uzoma […]
News

Fayemi reiterates commitment to community policing

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has described the creation of additional zonal commands of the Nigeria Police, including Zone 17 comprising Ondo and Ekiti States as a strategic move that would strengthen community policing in the country.   Fayemi disclosed this yesterday when he received the pioneer AIG of the newly created Zone 17, […]
News

Bayelsa seeks UN assistance on environmental challenges

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has called for urgent remediation of the state’s environment following years of degradation and neglect. Diri made the call on Tuesday night at a state banquet in honour of the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Mr. Edward Kallon, in Yenagoa. The governor decried the hardship suffered by the people […]

