Christian youths urged to unite in prayers

Christian youths across the country, particularly in Kwara State, have been urged to come together towards building a peaceful and godly nation in the face of the multifaceted challenges facing the country.

Chairman of the Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) in Kwara State, Stephen Awoyale, made the appeal in a statement yesterday in Ilorin, while highlighting the essence of unity among Christian youths

