Christiane Amanpour, CNN TV host, diagnosed with ovarian cancer

Christiane Amanpour, anchor of Amanpour, a global affairs interview programme on CNN International, says she has been diagnosed with ovarian cancer.
Amanpour disclosed this during a live broadcast on Monday.
According to her, she was absent from the programme for the past four weeks due to the diagnosis, adding that she is now undergoing chemotherapy.
“I want to first thank Bianna Golodryga and the whole team for holding down the folks so well over the last four weeks, which has been a bit of a roller-coaster for me, because during that time, like millions of women around the world, I have been diagnosed with ovarian cancer,” she said.
“I have had successful major surgery to remove it, and I’m now undergoing several months of chemotherapy for the very best possible long-term prognosis and I am confident.
“I’m also fortunate to have health insurance through work and incredible doctors who are treating me in a country underpinned by, of course, the brilliant NHS.”
Amanpour advised women to “educate themselves” on the disease, and carry out regular scans.
“I’m telling you this in the interest of transparency. But in truth, really, mostly as a shoutout to early diagnosis — to urge women to educate themselves on this disease; to get all the regular screenings and scans that you can; to always listen to your bodies, and of course to ensure that your legitimate medical concerns are not dismissed or diminished,” she said.
Amanpour is an international journalist known for war and conflict reporting.

