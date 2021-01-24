Christians are a bunch of hypocrites –Bishop Kwabena

Head pastor and founder of Ajagurajah Movement church, Bishop Kwabena Boakye Asiamah has lashed out at Christians, saying they are a ‘bunch of hypocrites’ and, that heaven and hell don’t exist.

According to Bishop Asiamah, who is popularly known as ‘Chop Bar Pastor’, heaven and hell don’t exist and that he won’t enter any of them after death because he isn’t a Christian. He said using the word ‘foolish’ for a fellow can land one in hell but Christians ignore this.

“Anyone who calls someone ‘foolish’, will enter hell,” he quoted the Bible while talking to Zion Felix in an interview. “Count the number of times you have insulted someone ‘foolish’ and see the number of times you will go to hell.” He said: “Christians are bunch of hypocrites. That’s why I don’t call myself a Christian. I mention the word ‘fool’ about 32 times in a day because it’s my hobby.”

‘Chop Bar Pastor’ claimed that heaven was created for angels, therefore, no human will be allowed there, adding that humans will rather go to a place called ‘paradise’ in their afterlife.

“I’m not a Christian so I won’t go to hell. Hell was created for Christians. I don’t believe in heaven. Only angels live in heaven so what are human beings going to do there?”

“Are there not Ghanaians living at Burma Camp? Why don’t you rent there? It’s only soldiers who can live there. When you die, you will go to paradise. That place is where it is divided into two parts; good and bad,” he claimed.

Foundation empowers 1000 widows

Great Life Changers Foundation International (GLCFIN), a faiths based NGO, recently put some smiles on the faces of 1000 widows. According to the visionary, Bishop (Mrs.) Chioma Grace Dauji. the foundation’s aim at rehabilitating and reintegrating the less privileged in society and to raise giants from the rejected and marginalized through subject and spiritual empowerment.

To that effect, Bishop Dsuji meets with the Widows on monthly basis, fixes quarterly medical care and annual empowerment, for the benefit of the targeted group. Apart from that, the NGO has accomplished visible humanitarian projects across various establishments since inception.

As part of this year’s GLCFIN empowerment programme, widows and orphans from all sphere of life, irrespective of religious or ethnical biased converged Pentecostal Bible Church, Lagos, creating an atmosphere of friendship, relaxation and comfort. Bishop Dauji, who is also the presiding minister of Pentecostal Bible Church, went an extra mile to bless the widows and orphans, giving each participant 5kg bag of rice, 75 liter of groundnut oil, assorted cooking item and 6yrds of Ankara clothes with generous cash gift.

There was also enough to eat and drink at the occasion. . That also gladdened the hearts of both the young, old and elderly widows adorned yellow Ankara asoebi, as they freely exchanged banters. According to Bish Dauji, “Since inception the number of widows increased and orphans who need lifting is on the increase. Part of the reason for lack of enough care of the less privileged is poor information about their plights.”

She maintained that widowhood is not a curse, disease or plague! adding that the society should not discriminate against widows. The visionary also decried such traditions and cultures that subjected widows to abuse, marginalization, maltreatment, neglect and rejection.

Dauji appeal to every arm of government to consider the plights of widows in their plans, budget and activities, pointing out that oftentimes, what the widow needs is love, attention and respect, not necessarily because they are hungry or in lack, but for people to accord them respect, show them love and identify with their plight”.

“It is heart breaking listening to the pains, agony, experiences, maltreatment and rejection these widow go through without anyone fighting their course”, she said. One of the widow commended the effort of the foundation to change the widows plight and make them happy again.

“Great Life Changers humanitarian attitude and attention to widows is great.” Another widow said, “I was already counting my days of dying when I came across the NGO, I met the visioner for the the first time and she directed that I should be taking to the hospital for medical treatment. I was on admission for one week with the all expenses paid. After my medical treatment.

She counselled and encouraged me with prayer and some money to start a business”. The widows in their numbers were happy with their packages and rejoice exclaiming, the empowerment is one they annually look forward to due to godly nature and genuine concern and respect for the widows by

