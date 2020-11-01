Christians are ambassadors for Christ

Ambassadors are representatives of their nationals and country in the foreign country of their residence. They have all the backings of their home government; hence, their statements, actions and inactions are deemed as that of the country they represent. The disciples of Our Lord Jesus Christ comprising the pastors, prophets, evangelists and other Christian or church workers are his ambassadors on earth.

In 2nd Corinthians 5:19-20, the Bible says, To wit, that God was in Christ, reconciling the world unto himself, not imputing their trespasses unto them; and hath committed unto us the word of reconciliation. 20 Now then we are ambassadors for Christ, as though God did beseech you by us: we pray you in Christ’s stead, be ye reconciled to God.

Our Lord Jesus Christ came into the world for the purpose of reconciliation in correction of the mistake in the Garden of Eden in which our first parents, Adam and Eve, ate the forbidden fruit in disobedience of the Divine instruction leading to their fall from the glory of God. In his earthly ministry, our Lord Jesus Christ preached the gospel, healed the sick and raised the dead back to life all aimed at redirecting the derailed man back to God, his creator.

Jesus Christ equally raised disciples and bequeathed power onto them to continue the work of evangelism after him. Our Lord Jesus Christ has come and gone back to heaven but he made a remarkable impact in the lives of the people of the world.

To ensure the continuity of the spread of the gospel and the sustainability of the impact of that gospel he directed his disciples, the Christians to occupy the gospel preaching space till he comes to take them. He stated the instruction in the Bible book of Luke 19:12-13 saying, He said therefore, A certain nobleman went into a far country to receive for himself a kingdom, and to return.

13 And he called his ten servants, and delivered them ten pounds, and said unto them, Occupy till I come. Our Lord Jesus Christ handed over the duty of the gospel preaching to his followers, the Christian instructing them to continue in the work till he comes back for the rapture of the saints.

That is why the Bible made it clearer in Mark 16:15-18, saying, And he said unto them, Go ye into all the world, and preach the gospel to every creature. 16 He that believeth and is baptized shall be saved; but he that believeth not shall be damned.

17 And these signs shall follow them that believe; In my name shall they cast out devils; they shall speak with new tongues;

They shall take up serpents; and if they drink any deadly thing, it shall not hurt them; they shall lay hands on the sick, and they shall recover. The work Jesus Christ came to do on the planet earth he left for his disciples at the end of his earthly ministry.

The disciples are empowered to do all the work he did while on earth. They are to preach the gospel, baptize their converts, heal the sick and even raise the dead. There is no ethnic or social boundary the entire world is open to them for the preaching of the gospel. This is in line with the Lord’s Chosen global vision of grass root revival all over the world.

Every Christian therefore must strive as much as possible to win souls for the kingdom of God. It might not be a bed of roses winning souls for Christ but with determination it is possible. This is what the Bible describes as laying treasures in heaven.

The work of successful evangelism a Christian worker does on earth is the criteria for his or her rating in heaven. As an ambassador for Christ, you need to preach the gospel in season and out of season backing it up with prayers for God help you win souls.

Like this: Like Loading...