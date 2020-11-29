Christians are God’s battle axe

The gospel preaching arena is indeed a battle field between the kingdom of God and that of the darkness in which our Lord Jesus Christ is leading the people of God while Satan the Devil is at the head of the evil ones.

There is constant competition and scramble for converts into their camps.

The born again Christians, comprising the pastors, evangelists, the prophets and other genuine repented children are of God while the demons and human agents of the Devil are fighting on the side of the kingdom of darkness.

With the Christians as instruments in his hand, God can fight the Devil to deliver the captives in his camp, convert and prepare them for eternal life in heaven.

It is against this backdrop the Bible says in Jeremiah 51:20-23, Thou art my battle axe and weapons of war: for with thee will I break in pieces the nations, and with thee will I destroy kingdoms; 21 And with thee will I break in pieces the horse and his rider; and with thee will I break in pieces the chariot and his rider; 22

With thee also will I break in pieces man and woman; and with thee will I break in pieces old and young; and with thee will I break in pieces the young man and the maid; 23 I will also break in pieces with thee the shepherd and his flock; and with thee will I break in pieces the husbandman and his yoke of oxen; and with thee will I break in pieces captains and rulers. It is the human beings, specifically the Christians God uses as instrument to do exploit for the spread of the gospel and in checkmating the Devil and his agents. When we preach the gospel and faithfully offer prayers to God, the kingdom of darkness is negatively affected because people in their captivity are released and in some cases the kingdom completely destroyed.

Our Lord Jesus Christ has come and gone back to Heaven; while in his earthly ministry, he preached the gospel, terrorized the kingdom of darkness and directed his disciples to continue in the evangelism work to ensure populating the kingdom of God.

That is while he directed in Mark 16:15-16 And he said unto them, Go ye into all the world, and preach the gospel to every creature. 16 He that believeth and is baptized shall be saved; but he that believeth not shall be damned. It is a Divine mandate that must be carried out.

We are discipled and granted salvation to do the work of God to convert other perishing souls. If the early disciples like Apostle Paul, Saints Peter, Luke and others had received their salvation and kept it to themselves or even confined themselves to Jerusalem the gospel would not have reached to us but their desire for more souls for the kingdom of God pushed them to launch out to preach to other people across the length and breadth of the globe. You do not know whether your conversion is for you to reach out to a particular group of people or a race.

When the Jews at Shushan, in Babylon were at the verge of being eliminated by Haman, Mordecai challenged his niece, Queen Esther thus in the Bible book of Esther 4:13-14,

Then Mordecai commanded to answer Esther, Think not with thyself that thou shalt escape in the king’s house, more than all the Jews.14 For if thou altogether holdest thy peace at this time, then shall there enlargement and deliverance arise to the Jews from another place; but thou and thy father’s house shall be destroyed: and who knoweth whether thou art come to the kingdom for such a time as this?

Whoever does not preach the gospel should not be comfortable with his salvation because it will be counted unto anyone who fails to preach and evangelize as negligence of duty.

As much as your ability carries you preach the gospel[JTN1] in season and out of season you reward in heaven will be great in Jesus name.

Like this: Like Loading...