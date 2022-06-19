Christians can’t retreat over persecution –Bishop Kukah

Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah of Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, has called on Christians not to retire to timidity because of the ongoing persecutions across the country, rather they should move towards the “barking dog and see persecution as the oxygen of the church.”

The outspoken cleric gave the charge while delivering an anniversary lecture at the flag off ceremony of the 70th anniversary, logo and mascot launch of the Order of the Knights of Saint Mulumba (KSM) Nigeria.

The Chairman Governing Council of Veritas University condemned the infamous trade that has taken over the land.

He stated: “We must appreciate that all of us can make a difference…If you check church history, Christians are always the first line of attack. Persecution has been the oxygen of the church, look at the crucifix. Walk towards the barking of the dog, retreat is not an option for us…What are we going to tell our children if we retreat?”

Kukah while specifically addressing members of KSM, said they should stop being spectators in the political space.

While citing his establishment of a political arena, his paper works and other contributions to the society, he encouraged them to pull their talent, time and treasure to ensure Nigeria becomes a better place.

“Nobody has talked about equity and justice like the Catholic Church. How come we have much and have given little? I need to ask these questions; where are we and what are we taking as knights?

“What is it that has made us timid of the political space? We can sit here and speculate, all of us are complicit…We have left the door open. Government not about lamentation but about diagnosis,” Kukah stated.

The Archbishop of the Metropolitan See of Lagos, Most Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins represented by Vicar General, Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos and Episcopal Vicar, Ikeja Region, Monsignor John Aniagwu, regretted that corrupt Nigerian leaders did not walk their talk.

He advised the Nigerian electorate to get their PVCs and avoid being manipulated in the 2023 elections.

Chief host and Worthy Supreme Knight, Charles Mbelede, alongside Chief hostess, Ladies of Saint Mulumba, Lady Meg Anozia, appreciated God for the landmark event while assuring that the group will do more to impact the society positively.

