…Christians should comply, says Rev Thompson

Rev Ladi Thompson has thrown his weight behind mandatory vaccination of Christian and Muslim pilgrims to both Israel and Saudi Arabia as directed by the federal government. Thompson argued it is right for Christians to adhere to the laws of the land as instructed by God. Quoting copiously from the bible, Thompson says: ‘‘Render unto Ceasar what is Ceasar’s or stay at home, citing 1 Timothy 1:8-10. He noted that Israel and Saudi Arabia are also concerned about the health of their citizens and urged the Nigerian pilgrims to comply.

‘‘The law is good when it is used lawfully and all pilgrims should comply. Those who need to prove any point about their faith should simply travel to the pilgrimage sites by miraculous means avoiding the airplanes, private jets, cars, buses or bicycles,” he said. He called on Christians and Nigerians to know that Christians have the understanding that diseases are powered by the law of sin and death while healing is powered by the law of the spirit in Christ Jesus.

His words:‘‘From the Christian perspective, all diseases, sicknesses, epidemics and pandemics like COVID – 19 are all powered by the Law of Sin and Death. On the other hand, we also know that Divine Health and Divine Healing are powered by the Law of the Spirit of Life in Christ Jesus. Believers who have mastered the Law of the Spirit of Life in Christ don’t need placards or campaign rallies.”

Like this: Like Loading...