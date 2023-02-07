Christians urged to set aside denomination and unite

A bible scholar and Shepherd of Celestial Church Christ (CCC) Praiseville Parish, Dr Kunle Hamilton, has said that the problem in Christendom is not denomination, but rather that of denominationalism, which is “the devotion to and the emphasising of denominational differences to the point of being introverted, secluded, cultic and narrow minded.” He said denominational doctrines have often limited the spread of the Gospel of Jesus, adding that due to parochial styles, dress code, message content and colouration, several gospel ministers’ appeal become limited only to familiar territories, congregations and denominations. He spoke at the weekend at the 4th Annual Dickson Adekunle Awode Memorial Lecture. The theme of the lecture, which took place at the main auditorium of the Cherubim & Seraphim Movement Church, Divine Blessing Cathedral (DBC), Alagbado, Lagos, is “Hallelujah.”
Related Articles
2023: Why Nigerians in diaspora can’t vote now -NIDCOM
Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Chairman, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has explained that Nigerians in diaspora can not vote at the 2023 general elections because the National Assembly has yet to pass the bill. She made this disclosure Thursday at the weekly Ministerial Briefing organised by the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Report recommends reduced, flexible working hours for positive results
Reduced working hours and more flexible working time arrangements, such as those used during the COVID-19 crisis, can benefit economies, enterprises and workers, and lay the ground for a better and more healthy work-life balance. The report, “Working Time and Work-Life Balance Around the World,” looks at the two main aspects of working time; working […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Benin traditional council frowns on land grabbing
The Benin Traditional Council (BTC) yesterday raised the alarm over the practice of land grabbing that has become the order of the day in Benin kingdom. Addressing a press conference in the palace of the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare 11, the BTC said the practice of land grabbing in the city and environs has […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)