Christians urged to set aside denomination and unite

A bible scholar and Shepherd of Celestial Church Christ (CCC) Praiseville Parish, Dr Kunle Hamilton, has said that the problem in Christendom is not denomination, but rather that of denominationalism, which is “the devotion to and the emphasising of denominational differences to the point of being introverted, secluded, cultic and narrow minded.” He said denominational doctrines have often limited the spread of the Gospel of Jesus, adding that due to parochial styles, dress code, message content and colouration, several gospel ministers’ appeal become limited only to familiar territories, congregations and denominations. He spoke at the weekend at the 4th Annual Dickson Adekunle Awode Memorial Lecture. The theme of the lecture, which took place at the main auditorium of the Cherubim & Seraphim Movement Church, Divine Blessing Cathedral (DBC), Alagbado, Lagos, is “Hallelujah.”

