Christians’re not minority in Nigeria –RCCG’s Assistant General Overseer

Pastor Funso Odesola, Assistant General Overseer, Admin/Personnel at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in this interview, speaks on frequent attacks on churches, the 2023 elections and other issues. CHINYERE ABIAZIEM reports

The General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, clarified the air on the ‘fire for fire’ reports regarding the attacks on Christians. What is your view?

It is just a way of mellowing it because defence doesn’t have to do with guns. I need to ask you if you are in your house and a thief or unwanted visitor comes in with a club in his hands, will you just be watching?

It is a way of asking people not to be dogmatic about watching. We need to love but when it is unbecoming so unbearable you also need to defend yourself. If it is a gun you are buying you will need a license.

But like our father in the Lord has said, you don’t need a stick with a nail on the edge. This you can equate with the jawbone of an ass.

The thing is that maybe the church has been taken for a ride for so long and it is high time we stood up for our own rights. Christians are not second class citizens in this nation and we are not in the minority; we are in the majority.

There is no way the minority could be troubling the majority and come to think about it, we bring a lot of things to the plate of the economy of this nation. The church beside paying salaries of full timers, they use the rest of the income for other people.

I know many things they have pushed backwards and forward like the one that they (churches) provide education which people pay seriously for. Anything good has to be paid for; you can’t hire professors for free of charge, but you have to pay them fantastically. When you look at how much is spent in running a school and the amount of money people bring, you will know the difference.

As the Governing Board Chairman of Redeemer’s College of Technology and Management (RECTEM), I know what is paid as salaries and school fees. If we don’t take money from somewhere we can’t maintain all the facilities they are using there.

Like I said earlier, the thing is that the church has so long been taken for a ride. How many things have they said, many nasty things about Jesus and who reacted?

The church has to defend itself, also individuals. With the way things are going, the government can’t guarantee security. The security personnel will tell us they don’t have adequate equipment and personnel, that means they want everyone to be a security personnel. Then a security person must have paraphernalia of security to secure his local environment.

Some, including lawmakers, are of the view that the situation will be worsened when people start going about with weapons as part of self-defence…

People are free to make comments. The lawmaker that said self-defence will lead to terror should know we are already in terror they are only living in self-deceit, they are paraphernalia of securing themselves. None of them goes anywhere without an escort, without an armed police and they say they are talking for the masses, which is a lie.

They want us to believe in an illusion and that is not godly. That is not good for those people who are making policy. That is not good for our governance because we are already in terror but they have paraphernalia of defending themselves and their families.

Most of their family members are not in Nigeria. They don’t get medical attention from Nigeria. They want us to believe a lie of which they know the truth. This is why the problem is hindered from being solved.

What is your take on the handling of the case of Owo Catholic Church killings?

From the onset, we said the hidden agenda of the government is so clear from the way Boko Haram, kidnappers and bombers are handled; there is a motive. Which of these killer herdsmen, Boko Haram members and others have been tried or sentenced to serve as a deterrent to others? The government can do better.

Are there things you think churches can do differently in terms of safeguarding lives of worshippers?

Each household must see how they can guide their home against intruders, the churches instead of waiting to carry placards should be proactive in guiding against intruders that will come to destabilise the church. We should not just play religion because in the days of Nehemiah when they were building they had weapons for security and at the same time tools for working.

They also had people watching over those working. If that is the way it will go now for us to have peace, so be it. We grew up in his country. We cannot run away as some of them who are privileged, who have money and have connections do in the country. There are people who don’t even have international passports and don’t know where the airport is, not to mention running away.

Ahead of the 2023 elections, what should Nigerian youth do differently?

Instead of the immediate gratification some elders or adults have held on to, the youth should hold on to their destiny. I am sure that the youth can stand up as a unit in this nation and get actively involved in politics. They need to be actively involved otherwise they will be selling their future.

The youths should be actively involved in politics from grassroots not even for now but for the future. They should join good associations, pay their dues and be actively involved.

Imagine that at the primaries a few people decided the fate of over 200 million Nigerians. When it is time to vote, vote for individuals that can perform, not for parties. With this you will be able to get leaders that are accountable not those who cannot perform.

To avoid bad leadership is the church going to advise members on who to vote for?

Politics is not a social media issue; politics is confidential. This is the way I will answer the question.

Looking at the theme of the service, “Made for the Top”, are there things Nigerian leaders and citizens can do for the nation to come up higher?

Our leaders in this country don’t listen, we are dealing with deaf and dumb leaders. Tell me any of the advice they have adhered to? The leadership of this country is not willing to do anything. Tell me who among them has taken the issue of security seriously?

Security Odesola is just an addendum on their list. Let us just pray that God will roll their time away. The citizens should have a strong will to change those who don’t want their lifting. Lifting is possible but there are obstacles and some of the obstacles could be the people you trusted with your life and destiny. All you need to do is to see how to navigate the obstacles. Many times I look at some policies in this country and wonder.

The tariffs of phone network providers are rip-off, banks are legalized robbers, and they come up with charge duties. When you have money that is fixed they give you peanuts in return and when you borrow they splash interests.

That is not the way to go. Nigeria needs a total overhaul as the citizens are suffering and smiling. It is only God that can deliver Nigeria from oppressors.

Are you concerned about Muslim-Muslim ticket for the presidency in 2023?

I‘m purely indifferent when it comes to that though Nigeria is a secular state if not because of what they have turned religion to Nigeria. For me, when it comes to politics, positions should be given to people who can manage and govern well irrespective of their religious backgrounds.

My take is that whether a Christian or Muslim if you do not govern well you should be dealt with. It is because some people are using religion to carry out their agenda otherwise it would not be an issue.

