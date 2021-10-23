Christine Amanpour; The

The scene

CNN’s chief international anchor Christiane Amanpour announced on Monday, June 14, 2021 she has been diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Amanpour, 63, told viewers she had had “major successful surgery to remove it” and will now undergo several months of chemotherapy. The veteran reporter made the announcement from her home studio in London after four weeks off air.

Amanpour has spent decades reporting across the globe, covering a wide range of conflicts and crises. In the announcement, she said she was sharing the news as “a shout out to early diagnosis”. Noting the “millions” of people around the world with ovarian cancer, Amanpour urged women to educate themselves on the disease, get regular screenings and “ensure that your legitimate medical concerns are not dismissed or diminished”.

The award-winning journalist plans to anchor her CNN programme from Monday to Wednesday weekly as she faces months of chemotherapy treatments, CNN said.

What is Ovarian cancer?

Ovarian cancer refers to any cancerous growth that forms in the ovary. The ovaries are small, almond-shaped organs located on either side of the uterus. They are the part of the female reproductive system which produce eggs. It’s the 6th commonest cancer in women in Nigeria. In the U.S.A. it’s the 5th commonest cause of cancer-related deaths among females and is the leading cause of death from gynaecological cancers.

The genesis

Generally, cancer begins when a cell develops errors (mutations) in its DNA. The mutations tell the cell to grow and multiply quickly, creating a mass (tumor) of abnormal cells.

The abnormal cells continue living while healthy cells would die. They can invade nearby tissues and break off from an initial tumor to spread elsewhere in the body (me tastasize).

Risk factor

Factors that can increase the risk of ovarian cancer include:

• Older age. Ovarian cancer can occur at any age but is most common in women ages 50 to 60 years. About 50% of cases occur after the age of 63 years.

• Inherited gene mutations. A small percentage of ovarian cancers are caused by gene mutations inherited from parents.

The genes known to increase the risk of ovarian cancer are called breast cancer gene

1 (BRCA1) and breast cancer gene

2 (BRCA2). These genes also increase the risk of breast cancer. • Family history of ovarian cancer. People with two or more close relatives with ovarian cancer have an increased risk of the disease.

• Estrogen hormone replacement therapy, especially with long-term use and in large doses. •

• Age when menstruation started and ended. Beginning menstruation at an early age or starting menopause at a later age, or both, may increase the risk of ovarian cancer.

• Obesity

• Nulliparity; never having been pregnant

• Previous history of breast cancer, ovarian or bowel cancer

• Human Papilloma Virus; the virus implicated in Cervical cancer

• Other possible risk factors

• Other factors that may increase the risk of some types of ovarian cancer include:

• having high levels of androgens, or male hormones

• dietary factors

• the use of talcum powder

• However, researchers have not yet proven a link between these factors and ovarian cancer.

Protective factors

• Child bearing

• Breast feeding • Early menopause • Usage of oral contraceptive pill

Symptoms

Include; • Pain or pressure in the pelvis • Unexpected vaginal bleeding

• Pain in the back or abdomen

• Bloating

• Feeling full rapidly when eating

• Changes in urination patterns, such as more frequent urination

• Changes in bowel habits such as constipation or diarrhoea

• Pain and or bleeding during sexual intercourse

• Fatigue, Weight loss, Breathlessness

Stages

The stage refers to how far the cancer has spread and it determines the treatment plan.

For example:

• Localized: Cancer cells affect only the ovaries or fallopian tubes and have not spread elsewhere.

• Regional: Cancer has spread to nearby organs, such as the uterus.

• Distant: Cancer is present elsewhere in the body.

It now affects other organs, such as the lungs or liver.

Diagnosis

The doctor asks about the history of symptoms and request for specific tests. These may include Transvaginal ultrasound, a CT scan or an MRI. A Laparoscopy (a thin tube with a camera inserted into the abdomen). The hallmark of diagnosis is a Biopsy. This involves microscopic examination of a tissue sample. Only a biopsy can confirm if the person has cancer.

Treatment

• Surgery; This is to remove as much of the cancer as possible-this often involve removing both ovaries, womb and the fallopian tubes

• Chemotherapy; This is used after the surgery to kill any remaining cancer cells but it is occasionally before surgery to shrink the cancer.

• Immunotherapy

• Targeted therapy

• Radiotherapy

Take Home

As with most cancers, the earlier Ovarian cancer is recognized and treated, the better the chance of a positive outcome. Early hospital presentation is key! Pay a visit to your doctor as soon as you notice any the stated symptoms…it might not even be Ovarian cancer!

Like this: Like Loading...