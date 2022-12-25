Body & Soul

Christmas beauty check list

Yeah!! It’s Christmas day and everyone is in a celebratory mood. As you get ready for the church service, which is the first and the most important part of the festivities, it’s time to go through your beauty check list.

This is just to be sure that you are not forgetting things you should have done or worn to look exceptionally good for the day. They are sunscreen, a scarf, lip balm and a portable hand cream. Now men would ask: ‘why do I need that?

They are women stuff… This weather knows no difference between a man’s skin and that of a woman. Rather than keep asking your colleagues or fellow guests if you could share their handkerchief, which is “very unhygienic” why not get yours.

Beauty check list Sunscreen: Unlike other Christmas where we witness the dry cold breeze weather popularly called , harmattan, the sun is scorching. And so, wearing a sunscreen before wearing your makeup and dressing up is important to protect your skin, considering that you may be out all day.

If you are wearing one, or just have one in your handbag, just in case, then you are good to go. Lip balm: Though the sun is making everywhere warm, this makes certain part of the body, like the lips get dry easily. Don’t leave home without your lip balm or lip gloss. It’s an easy lip touch up when the weather starts getting at you. No one looks attractive with chapped lips, dry palms and dusty hair just because he chose a man’s ego over hygiene.

The colourless lip balm helps moisturize your lips which is the first noticeable dry part of your face. The hand cream will help keep your hands moisturized and warm at all times. And all these are so portable they can fit into a small purse or the inner pocket of your suit or blazer.

The scarf : Scarf can help wade off cold when necessary and can double as a bigger handkerchief when you feel all dusty. Touch up makeup/powder: This is for the ladies. A powder touch up never hurts anyone. Whether the weather is breezy or hot, it affects the make up glam at some point. So, arm yourself with your touch up. The rule of the game is to stay elegant all day.

 

