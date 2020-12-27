Body & Soul

Christmas celebration: Esther Ajayi puts smiles on peoples’ faces

Rev. Mother Esther Abimbola Ajayi, founder of the Love of Christ of Generation (C & S) Church, London, ranks among the biggest philanthropists that ever come out of Africa.

 

Her act of giving has fetched this founder of Esther Ajayi’s Foundation unprecedented prominence in a short time and applause never ceased to sound at the mention of her name, even though she loathes people singing her praises for her kindness.

Her generosity, particularly in recent times, has successfully made her to be continually in the subconscious of several admirers in and outside the country. For a woman, famously known as Iya Adura, life is meaningful only when it is lived in service to humanity.

 

She has always been guided by this philosophy; she does not wish to be respected for her wealth, but for the grace to impact on the lives of the people around her.

 

Those whose path have crossed hers said the woman with the milk of kindness is always in constant quest to lift the needy individuals around her, while also contributing to the development of her society.

 

As it is the yuletide, Iya Adura as Esther Ajayi is also called, has been up and doing, ensuring people, the less privileged ones in the society are not left out in the celebration of the season.

 

Celeb Lounge can authoritatively reveal that for some days, the woman, on a daily basis has been giving out live chickens and cash to individuals.

 

This gesture, we can also tell thousands have benefitted from and this, as usual has been a source of joy for her seeing smile on the faces of many people through her gesture. The name of the young man at the helm of affair

