Christmas Celebration: Olubadan counsels parents on proper care of their children





The Olubadan of Ibadanland Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, Wednesday counselled parents on the need to take proper care of their children as according to him, “failure to take proper care of your children amounts to failing God”.

The monarch said this while receiving about 500 children and their parents within and around the Alarere Palace who trooped in to meet with Santa Claus, popularly referred to as ‘Father Christmas’ as part of celebrations of this year’s Christmas festivity.

Speaking during the courtesy visit, Oba Balogun rejoiced with the children and their parents for the occasion, the first of such to be celebrated by him as the Olubadan of Ibadanland, counselling the parents on the need to take proper care of their children.

The monarch, in a press release made available to journalists by his Personal Assistant (Media), Oladele Ogunsola, told the parents that they should always be conscious of their responsibilities over their children which are God-ordained.

“I urge our parents to please know that should they fail their children, they have definitely failed God. Give them sound home training, as well as, western education,” he told them.

