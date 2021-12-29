News

Christmas: Diaspora Group urges Nigerians to pray for Yahaya Bello ahead of 2023

The Patriotic Nigerians Network (USA) has called on Nigerians to pray for Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.

The group, in its Christmas message this evening, also urged citizens all over the world to pray for the peace and unity of the nation.

According to a statement signed by its President, Solomon Itodo, now is the time for Nigerians to unite and seek the face of God.

He predicted that next year will be decisive politically ahead of the presidential election and the nation must pray for visionary leaders like Governor Bello to remain focused.

The Patriotic Nigerians Network added that the Kogi governor has all it takes to unite the nation and tackle insecurity as he has done in his state.

According to Itodo, persecution, temptation and blackmail lie ahead for Bello, hence Nigerians must rally around him not to succumb to.

According to the group, Bello is the perfect successor to President Muhammadu Buhari and must be protected spiritually against evil forces.

While calling on all Nigerians to continue to support the governor, the group urged Bello not to be intimated but to remain steadfast in delivering good governance to his people.

 

Our Reporters

