Christmas: Ekiti promises adequate security

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

The Ekiti State government has promised adequate security during the festive period. Governor Biodun Oyebanji, represented yesterday by his Security Adviser Ebenezar Ogundana, made the promise at the launch of the “Ember Month Patrol” in Ado-Ekiti. Ogundana said: “Government would not fold its arms and allow these miscreants to be operating in Ekiti. We have to bring out the security agencies to go round the town looking for and identify some criminalhideouts, toflushout the criminals in the state.”

According to him, the security agencies will move to every local government and all the highways to ensure that the forests where criminals are assembling are free for people to go about their normal business during this yuletide period. He said: “Government has already taken measures to deploy enough security in all parts of the state. Government is up to the task, government is ready to curb criminal activities during this festive period in all parts of the state.”

 

