Christmas eve tragedy: Gunmen kill three policemen, two civilians in Benue

Ortom: It’s an assassination plot on LG chair

Less than 24 hours to Christmas, unknown gunmen in the early hours of Thursday invaded the residence of the Chairman of Katsina-Ala Local Government Area, Mr. Alfred Avalumun Atera, and killed three policemen and two civilians.

The killing of the people came barely five days after Governor Samuel Ortom and his predecessor, Senator Gabriel Suswam, expressed deep sadness over pockets of killings in the Sankera geo-political axis which they said has greatly crippled the economy of the state.

Sankera is the home of killed most wanted criminal gang leader, Terwase Akwaza who was eliminated by military forces in September this year on his way to the Government House in Makurdi to be granted amnesty by the state government.

The governor had vowed to collaborate with relevant security agencies to address the problem headlong in order to restore the lost glories of the area.

The killings ignited serious tension in the entire Sankera area with most residents living in fear amidst high spirit of preparations from residents for the Yultide.

A sources from the area told journalists that several other people were also wounded during the attack which occurred at about 11:30 am.

When contacted, Information Officer of the local government, Mr. Tertsea Benga, who confirmed the report by telephone, further

explained that the incident occurred between 11 am and 12 noon while people were trooping into the chairman’s residence for their Christmas largesse

Like this: Like Loading...