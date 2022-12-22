Christmas: Fortify your areas, Niger CP tells officers

As Christians prepare to celebrate Christmas and the New Year, the Niger State Commissioner of Police, CP Ogundele J. Ayodeji, has directed the massive deployment of police personnel and operational assets across the state to provide security before, during and after the Yuletide.

The police commissioner gave the directive during his monthly conference with Heads of Departments/ Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers in Minna. According to him, “These periods are often characterised with religious and social activities, as well as high volume of traffic across the major roads in the state.

“I have directed Tactical commanders, area commanders and DPOs to deploy men to public places, worship centres and other recreation centres to avoid any untoward incident. “I have also enjoined my officers to strictly comply with operation orders drawn for the season and ensure high visibility policing across the highways in the state for security of travellers and free flow of traffic for road users.”

