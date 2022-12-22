News Top Stories

Christmas: Fortify your areas, Niger CP tells officers

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Comment(0)

As Christians prepare to celebrate Christmas and the New Year, the Niger State Commissioner of Police, CP Ogundele J. Ayodeji, has directed the massive deployment of police personnel and operational assets across the state to provide security before, during and after the Yuletide.

The police commissioner gave the directive during his monthly conference with Heads of Departments/ Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers in Minna. According to him, “These periods are often characterised with religious and social activities, as well as high volume of traffic across the major roads in the state.

“I have directed Tactical commanders, area commanders and DPOs to deploy men to public places, worship centres and other recreation centres to avoid any untoward incident. “I have also enjoined my officers to strictly comply with operation orders drawn for the season and ensure high visibility policing across the highways in the state for security of travellers and free flow of traffic for road users.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Buhari, Malami drag NASS to Supreme Court, seek interpretation of S 84(12)

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari and the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), have approached the Supreme Court, seeking an interpretation of the controversial S 84(12) of the Electoral (Amendment) Act 2022     The plaintiffs listed the National Assembly as the sole defendant in the suit. New Telegraph notes that Section […]
News

Kwara gov laments gaps in education

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday lamented what he called the ‘huge gaps’ in the education sector in the state. The governor spoke in Ilorin at the ‘Kwara Education Futures Summit’ in the state. He said the recent census of schools in four local government areas of the state revealed that 41 per cent of […]
News

Pro#EndSARS coalition asks int’l community to monitor events

Posted on Author Reporter

  Emmanuel Onani, Abuja A group, the Coalition of Genuine #EndSARS Protesters, has called on the international community to show interest in the ongoing protests across major cities in Nigeria, to enable it hold suspected sponsors of violence accountable. This was as the coalition denied the involvement of its members in the violence that has attended the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica