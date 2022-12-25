Christmas: Fuel scarcity, fare hikes, soaring prices, insecurity cripple celebrations

It is Christmas day and Nigerian Christians like others across the world are celebrating. Although days to the Christmas and New Year festivities, there was gloom owing to the astronomical hike in food items and insecurity across the country. PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports

Nigerians brave odds to celebrate Christmas

Christmas in Nigeria begins months before the actual day. The average Nigerian begins saving up for the D-day as soon as September starts. These months are usually a terrible time to request money from friends or loved ones as you will most likely get the “I dey find money, Christmas dey come” line. Those that had been spending extravagantly throughout the year try their best to practice frugality.

Money saved is most times blown on the spot during the Christmas celebration. A couple of factors encourage this:

Prices of goods and services skyrocket

The holidays and festive periods in Nigeria are naturally those times that market women, tailors, and hairdressers make a kill. This price increase can be as bad as the price of a formerly N250 product selling for N650. People, who offer services also increase their wages to get enough money to celebrate Christmas and buy those expensive goods.

This year, the price of goods has skyrocketed due to factors like border closure and insecurity in the country. Nevertheless, for Nigerians, Christmas must be celebrated. In the days before December 25th, market places across Nigeria witnessed a heavy influx of customers, who are eager to buy goods.

Food items such as rice, vegetable oil, frozen and live chickens, tomato paste, pepper and condiments, which are essential for Christmas and New Year parties are beyond the reach of many, as they lament.

However, a visit to some of the major markets in Benin, the Edo State capital, showed that the prices of these items have risen as most consumers blamed the government for the surge in prices.

The prices of both foreign and local varieties of rice have increased. For instance, a 50kg bag of rice at Oba market that used to sell for N40, 000 now sells for N50, 000.

Mary-Jane Eche, a makeup Artist at Upper Mission in Benin, said the cost of food items in the market has gone beyond the reach of many Nigerians.

She lamented that staple Nigeria food such as rice and others have gone up, noting that the same thing applied to other condiments.

Meanwhile, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) carried out a survey and came out with the report, noting that it is a bleak Christmas as prices of some foodstuffs rose by 100 per cent in some parts of the country.

The report, however, linked the hike to the Covid-19 pandemic and the high cost of transportation occasioned by the hike in the price Petrol and Diesel.

According to the report, rice, beans, onion, maize, millet, sorghum, tomato, pepper, palm oil and yam are some of the foodstuffs that have recorded price increase this period.

Maza Maza bus park on Friday, December 23

Lagos light up Christmas light

At the Ota market in Ogun, the report said its survey showed that the price of onions had almost doubled as a bag, which was sold for N50, 000 in October, now sells for between N90, 000 and N100, 000.

It was learnt that as a result of this, four small pieces of onions, which were N50 in October are now N200.

According to the report, a dozen of big yam, which was sold for N4, 800 in October, is now between N9, 000 and N10, 000.

It quoted Saheed Ismaila, a yam seller at the Shasha market in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State, as saying that five pieces of medium yam tubers had been hiked in prices from between N1, 500 and N1, 800 in October to between N2, 500 and N3, 000.

He said: “We are selling based on how much we bought the item. We usually travel to Minna and Abuja to buy them and we have to add the cost of transport, hence the price increase.”

Speaking also, Toyin Adams, a palm oil seller at Shasha market, Akure, said a 25 litre keg of palm oil now costs N13, 500 from N11, 000.

In Abeokuta, a bag of beans at the Kuto market is now N28, 000 from between N19, 000 and N23, 000.

The report said the survey, however, revealed a downward trend in the prices of garri, tomato and pepper in some of the markets.

Old layer chicken is sold for N4,500, while broiler goes for between N12, 000 and N14, 000. A crate of big eggs is N3,600 while the smaller sizes go for N2,800.

A good, healthy big cow is now sold for N700, 000, while a smaller one is sold for N400, 000. A healthy goat goes for N60, 000.

Travelers groan over 100% increase in transport

Despite the high state of insecurity viz-a viz kidnapping, unknown gunmen attacks, the great migrations that occur during the Christmas/festive rose to peak immediately after the schools vacated as thousands of persons left their places of abode for their hometowns across the country.

It is as if the insecurity in the South East is over. The Igbo, as is customary for them are travelling home in their numbers to celebrate Christmas with their loved ones.

For them, the end of year celebrations is an opportunity to showcase how much you have been able to achieve throughout the year.

The fares of most interstate transport companies were raised by at least, 100 per cent as Nigerians defy the insecurity ravaging parts of the country and travel for the yuletide.

The fare spike is not unconnected with the nationwide fuel scarcity, attendant hike at available filling stations and demand surge that is typical of this season.

As at 22nd of December, the fare had crossed 100 per cent increase. For instance, a Lagos-Abuja trip on GIGM now goes for N28, 500 compared with N11, 000 it charged about a month ago.

Trips, from Lagos to Warri, Sapele, Bayelsa and Ughelli, currently charge N15, 000, instead of the previous N8, 000. Lagos to Port Harcourt fare goes for N30, 000, in contrast to the N12, 500 charged a month ago.

Railway travellers are not also exempted from the fare hike. The Nigerian Railway Corporation(NRC), had in a statement disclosed that from November 30, 2022, travelling from Lagos to Ibadan on the 24-seater coaches will now cost N9, 000 instead of N6, 500; the 56 and 68-seater coaches will now cost N6, 500 instead of N5, 000, and the 88-seater coaches will attract N3, 600 instead of N2, 500.

Fares for Lagos to Abeokuta have been raised for the 24-seater coaches to N6, 000; 56 and 68-seater coaches, N4, 500 and 88-seater coaches, N3, 000.

For the Warri-Itakpe Train Services (WITS), Ujevwu to Itakpe on the 56-seater coaches will now cost N9, 000 while on the 88-seater coaches, it will be N5, 000.

Similarly, for the AKTS, from Idu to Rigasa, the price has been pegged at N9, 000 for 24-seater coaches, N6, 500 for 56 and 68-seater coaches and N3, 600 for 88-seater coaches while minors will pay N3, 000 flat.

The NRC stated that earlier approved add-on costs that are deductible from every ticket sale are to apply and that the changes take immediate effect.

A supervisor at Iyare Motors said: “The fuel scarcity is taking a toll on our business and we had to increase the fares a little. There is no year-end without celebration. It is the government that needs to reconsider its actions and policies.”

Manager, Libra Motors terminal, Uzochukwu Mbafe, said operationally, the company had put everything in place for the season based on maintenance of the vehicles and cost-control measures.

He said that the hike in the fares is mainly as a result of the increase in the pump price of petrol and the fact that their buses return empty to Lagos to carry passengers going home for the yuletide.

Fuel scarcity worse at Christmas

The queues for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also called petrol, which started over a month ago, suddenly re-emerged on Wednesday in many cities, including Lagos and Abuja.

The development, observers say, looks like there is a conspiracy in the evil kingdom to ensure that this Christmas is a bleak one for Nigerians as the fuel scarcity took its toll on motorists, who hiked fares on all intra-city routes.

It was gathered that many depots were currently running out of the product, a development that reduced supplies from depots to retail stations across the country.

In Abuja, many filling stations, particularly those of independent oil marketers, remained closed due to lack of products, while the few outlets of major marketers that dispensed petrol started witnessing queues from mid-day till evening on Wednesday.

Oil marketers said that the brief period when the queues cleared was basically due to the intervention of the Department of State Services after it ordered the NNPCL to address the situation.

They stated that the order to the NNPCL and marketers made the national oil company to release large volumes of the product but stressed that this only addressed the fuel crisis briefly.

Speaking, the President, Natural Oil and Gas Association of Nigeria, Benneth Korie, stated that a lot of filling stations were currently folding due unavailability of the petrol to dispense and the challenges associated with accessing the product.

