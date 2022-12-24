Christmas: Group hold 10 million-man march to celebrate Buhari, armed forces and police

Some patriotic Nigerians, today, held a ’10 Million-Man Peace and Unity Rally’ in Abuja to show appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari, the Armed Forces, Police and other security agencies for a peaceful holiday so far.

Under the auspices of the Concerned Nigerians for Peace and Security, the visibly elated Nigerians, at the Unity Fountain, expressed solidarity with the President for the security in the land.

In his address titled ‘Why The Bombs No Longer Go Off’, the convener, Ben Amodu, recalled the horrific Christmas experiences before this administration.

He said: “Once upon a time, we were scared of where the next bang would resonate. We were afraid of the casualties in Abuja, Maiduguri, Yobe, Adamawa, Jos, Nasawara and all across the country. It seemed like Armageddon. The bombs went off at will, and the attendant flow of blood in the land.

“There were barricades everywhere that disrupted our socio-economic lives. It was unconvincing, but it was a security measure. Abuja, the federal capital territory, was not safe. We slept with one eye closed and one opened. That was once in a time.

“Our joy indeed knows no bounds with the efforts of the Armed Forces in preserving the country’s territorial integrity over the years. A myriad of challenges has confronted us, from the Boko Haram insurgency in North East to armed banditry in North West and separationist agitations in South West and South East. The list goes on.

“We have witnessed leadership and what leadership entails. We have seen concerted efforts at addressing those threats that kept us in bondage even in our own country. We were not sure of anything. We waited to count the number of dead bodies. The various news mediums always had alarming headlines. It was terrible, and it was a period we never wish for again in the annals of our dear country.”

Amodu said the success is due to President Buhari’s proactiveness, foresight and determination to bequeath a legacy of secured and prosperous nation.

He said one of the drastic measures was the rejigging of security architecture as well as enhanced inter-agency collaboration.

“The Chief of Defence Staff, General LEO Irabor, is the everyday soldier whose passion for the country has never been in doubt. He is the leader that Nigeria deserves in all facets of our socio-economic lives. He is dedicated and has brought about an improved interagency collaboration in the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he added.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahaya, has also displayed an unalloyed loyalty to the country. His leadership stride in the Nigerian Army is second to none. The Nigerian Army today is the bastion of our democracy.

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo, has displayed that the Nigerian Navy is a veritable force to reckon with in counter-insurgency operations. Its involvement in joint military operations across the country had been noteworthy.

“The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Oladayo Amao, has made a loud statement in leading the air power component to address the country’s various security challenges.The Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba’s leadership of the Nigerian Police Force, has revamped efforts at internal security operations across the country. The Nigerian Police Force has ensured a seamless collaboration with the security agencies in the country. This was brought about by a renewed vision for policing in Nigeria.

“We must salute the passion and commitment of Mr President in providing the political will needed by the Armed Forces in their efforts to address the security challenges in the country. The security agencies’ recorded results are a function of various factors and chiefly amongst them is the provision of sound and purposeful leadership.

“Today, the bombs no longer go off. This is our reality. Why the bombs no longer go off is because of Mr President’s ingenuity to appoint a former Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole as the Centre defender for the counter-insurgency operations.

“Mr President, we can’t help but thank you for your efforts in the last year. Banditry is gradually becoming a thing of the past. Kidnapping for ransom has been addressed despite the challenges posed by it.The list goes on, and one of the takeaways from the recent happenings in the operational effectiveness of the Armed Forces is that leadership is a factor that we must take seriously at all times.

“Nigeria is a great country, and those in leadership positions must pledge Nigeria our country, to be faithful, loyal and honest, to serve Nigeria with all their strength, to defend our unity and uphold our honour and glory. So help us, God.The Nigeria of our dreams are possible. President Muhammadu Buhari has laid a solid foundation. The Service Chiefs have keyed into this new reality, and we are on the march again to greatness.”

