Christmas -inspired ensemble

It is most wonderful time in the year and the colour red reign

supreme.

Though the pandemic is slowing down the celebrations like the

Christmas Carol and Christmas music shows around the world,

wearing a touch of red to a low key gathering this season always

makes an impression.

We bring you red classy dresses, jumpsuits, Christmas costume

fashion to inspire your look for both casual and formal outing.

A plus size fashion model based in the United Kingdom, Miss K

shared that she loves Christmas so much that she made it a ritual to

dress as “Mrs Klaus” every year, for the past decade.

“I love to wear a different costume each year..for which I come up

with the creative concept ahead of time..to always surprise the fans.

“Red” is such a powerful colour, no one can miss that costume when

you walk in it. And somehow that colour adds some extra sexiness

to the costume itself,” she said

“Red” always gives that extra boost of confidence. Adding a touch

of red lipstick to the look, gives some extra va va voom.

