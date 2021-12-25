Christmas: Jonathan, Atiku, Lawan, Gbajabiamila, Kalu, others preach peace, unity, hope

As Christians all over the world are celebrating Christmas today, signifying the birth of the Lord Jesus Christ in Jerusalem, Israel over 2,000 years ago as recorded in the Holy Bible, prominent Nigerians have urged the citizens of the country to embrace peace, love, unity and hope. Leading the pack was a former president of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, who enjoined Nigerians and others around the world to embrace peace and show love to one another, as a reflection of what Christmas symbolises for all of humanity. Dr. Jonathan stated this in a goodwill message to Christians, where he also noted that Christmas presents to the world, rays of hope and optimism, in the midst of difficulties occasioned by Covid-19 pandemic and other challenges.

In the message titled ‘Compliments of the Season Dear Friends, Patriots and Christians Around the World,’ which was signed by his Special Adviser, Ikechukwu Eze, the former President emphasised that the birthday of Jesus Christ “is symbolic of love, victory, sacrifice and the sufficiency of joy and peace to the world.”

He stated further: “I am delighted to join you all to celebrate this year’s Christmas. The year has been defined by remarkable events across the world with COVID-19 and its many variants disrupting our systems, economies and social lives.

“In the midst of global challenges which we, as a nation, have also had a fair share, Christmas presents to us rays of hope, joy and peace. The birthday of Jesus Christ is symbolic of love, victory, sacrifice and the sufficiency of joy and peace to the world. “As we celebrate, let’s therefore live with optimism, sacrifice, peace and love towards one another and our nation. Let us manifest justice, patience and faith which are virtues exemplified by Jesus Christ our Lord and Saviour.

This is the way to build our societies better from the horrors associated with the pandemic and overcome our national challenges.” In the same vein, a former vice president of the country, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar called for peace and unity for the progress and growth of the country.

Atiku in his Christmas message by his media office, said the country cannot move forward if citizens continued to hold unto their religious, ethnic, political and cultural identities. “As a nation, we can achieve more if we stay united, extend hands of fellowship to one another and be law abiding. “We must also rededicate ourselves to the virtues of faith in God, love for one another and make these virtues more evident and practical in our daily living.

“As we also look ahead to a better 2022, let us not relent in praying to God to restore peace and all-round development and progress in our country Nigeria,” he advised. The former vice president noted that Christmas is a time of love, and called on Nigerians to emulate the essence of the season and unite for the greater good of the country.

In his words: “Christmas is the season of love, joy, generosity and forgiveness and while we celebrate with family and friends, we should also spend time to pray for a more peaceful and prosperous nation as it is important for Nigerians to inject the healing and unifying serum of love for our neighbours into the nation’s consciousness, this Yuletide.” “As we celebrate, we should continue to extend hands of love and fellowship to our neighbours and live as one big family, irrespective of our social, political and religious leanings and continue to trust God for a better tomorrow and a greater country,” he said.

Atiku reminded Nigerians that the revival of the country’s glory is everyone’s responsibility and urged citizens to be intentional in thinking good thoughts and sowing better seeds of harmony and unity in diversity; actions, he said that would make Nigeria greater today and in the future. The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan also felicitated with Christians in Nigeria as they join their brethren across the world in celebrating Christmas, the birth of Jesus Christ.

Lawan in a goodwill message in Abuja, urged Christians to see beyond the great merriment and thanksgiving joy associated with the season, and remember the humble birth, simple life, teachings and sacrificial love of Jesus Christ. Consequently, he said that the season should be used for practical demonstration of love and universal goodwill through giving to the needy and sharing with neighbours.

Lawan urged Nigerians to engage only in activities that would enhance peace and harmony in their immediate environment and beyond, in the true spirit of the season. “Jesus Christ embodies selfless love, self-sacrifice, justice and peace, all of which virtues our country needs more than ever before as it marches through big challenges to sustain its democracy and development,” Lawan said. Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila rejoiced with Nigerians, especially Christians, on the occasion of this year’s Christmas.

The Speaker said the Christmas period called for sober reflection even as he enjoined Christians to pray for the country amidst challenges. Speaker Gbajabiamila said the character of Jesus Christ, who is the main reason for the celebrations, should reflect in the life of every Christian. He noted that the period also calls for unity of purpose among Nigerians, urging the citizens to be their brother’s keeper at all times. Gbajabiamila stressed that Nigeria is passing through a lot at the moment but that with the prayers of the citizens and their support, the leaders would be able to provide good direction.

He equally called on Nigerians to eschew any act that could lead to the breakdown of law and order during and after the celebrations. In his own message, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation and one of the front runners for the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Anyim Pius Anyim expressed optimism that Nigeria will overcome its current challenges, provided the various groups pulled together to rescue the country. Anyim said that whereas many Nigerians might have faced daunting challenges in 2021, there is hope as the collective will and determination of the people would always be stronger than the problems.

The former President of the Senate also urged Nigerians not to allow the current challenges weigh them down but to look forward to 2022 with renewed hope, optimism and abiding faith in God. “We all started this year, 2021 with high hopes and expectations. Naturally, as individuals, families, communities and indeed a country, we will retain memories of good and not too good experiences in one year of our lives or another in the year 2021. However, whatsoever may have come our way, we must give thanks to God for sparing our lives. “For our country, the challenges we have faced in 2021 may have been daunting.

We may have been stretched beyond limits in every facet of life. But there is good news. Our problems don’t define us. Nigerians are hardworking, peace loving, accommodating and happy people. “We have always overcome our challenges when we pulled together. Our collective will and determination will always be stronger than our problems. Let us therefore, look forward to 2022 with renewed hope, optimism and abiding faith in God. Together, we will make Nigeria great again. I wish Nigerians a joyful Christmas and a peaceful and prosperous 2022,” Anyim said.

While also felicitating with Christians on the celebration, a former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark expressed concern over the spate of violent crimes and insecurity across Nigeria. Mark urged security operatives to review their strategies in the counter insurgency war with a view to reversing the ugly situation. Mark lamented that citizens of Nigeria have been exposed to more than enough ridicule on account of the insecurity challenges, stressing that government and securi-ty agents should do more to restore hope and trus in the land. Part of the proposed review of strategy, Mark said should include a comprehensive research to find out why some people resort to violence and take up arms against their fellow citizens and the country they once loved.

He therefore urged the government and the citizens alike to use this period of Yuletide to seek for divine intervention, reconcile and restore hope to the beleaguered people in order to heal the wounds of a broken bonds across nation. “Nothing can be more depressing and frustrating than a people without hope or future. Our people cannot feel safe in their homes, places of works, worship centers or on the roads. No responsible society should allow this to continue,” he said.

Mark also called on religious leaders to preach the message of peace, tolerance and harmonious relationships among their congregations, stressing that Nigeria remains the only home and country they can call their own. In his goodwill message, former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu urged Nigerians to use the Christmas season to offer prayers for the country. Describing Christmas festivity as an opportunity to demonstrate love, unity, piety, and service to humanity, Kalu congratulated Nigerians, especially Christians for the 2021 Christmas celebration.

Kalu, while calling on Nigerians regardless of religious differences to embrace peace and harmony, stressed that development can only thrive in a hitch-free atmosphere. The former Governor re-affirmed his commitment to the upliftment of his constituency, adding that he will continue to uphold good leadership style in his pursuits. Kalu, while calling on politicians to live up to expectations in their noble responsibilities, pointed out that the welfare of the people should be a top priority in government agenda at all levels. He said, “I celebrate with other Nigerians on the occasion of this year’s Christmas.

“It is a special season to reflect on our lives as individuals and as a people. “We must uphold the teachings of the Holy bible in our daily pursuits. “Nigerians should embrace the acts of forgiveness, tolerance, mutual respect, generosity and humanity in a bid to build a prosperous, indivisible and united Nigeria. “The merriment of the festivity should be extended to family, friends and associates, who are not Christians.” The former Governor wished Nigerians a joyous Christmas celebration.

