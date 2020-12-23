Christmas: Plateau Reps member donates 2,600 bags of rice, 21 cows to constituents

Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Navy and Member Representing Pankshin, Kanke and Kanam Federal Constituency, Hon. Yusuf Gagdi has donated 2,600 bags of rice and 21 cows to his constituents for the celebration of Christmas.

Gagdi, who presented the items on Wednesday in Jos, said that the gesture was to support not only his Christians constituents, but Christians in Plateau State and particularly the less privileged, to celebrate Christmas with ease.

Hon. Gagdi, represented by his Senior Legislative Aide, Pharm. Mizim Dagung, said the Christmas season is season of love and sharing, particular with the less privilege and those who do not have.

Gagdi said since he became representative of his people in the National Assembly he has been giving out rice and cows to the people.

“Today, we are distributing 2,600 bags of rice and 21 cows to various groups across the three local governments that make up this constituency.

“This may not be enough, but with this little we believe it will go a long in supporting some families to celebrate Christmas well,’’ he said.

The lawmaker said that the items were not just for APC members, but for all members of his constituency and the state saying he represent all.

