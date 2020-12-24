News

Christmas: Rekindle hope, trust in God, PDP tells Nigerians

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said Nigerians should use the Christmas and Yuletide celebrations to rekindle hope and trust in God’s divine intervention in the affairs of the nation.

 

The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, stated that despite the manifest failures of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government, which has resulted in widespread economic hardship and worsened insecurity across the country, Christmas rekindles faith that all hope is not lost for the country.

 

PDP noted that under the prevailing circumstances, “most families have nothing to celebrate with, many are in deep mourning over their losses from escalated insecurity due to the failure of those entrusted with the leadership of our nation.

 

“Nevertheless, we must keep hope alive and find strength in God’s unfailing intervention as demonstrated with the gift of salvation in the coming of the Lord Jesus Christ.

 

“Indeed, Christmas offers us a great lesson as a nation that no matter how long darkness, characterised by violence, oppression, economic repression, hunger, abuse of rights, disregard to the need of the people, and widespread corruption, as we have witnessed in the last five years, may appear to dominate, salvation will surely come as exemplified in the birth of the saviour.”

 

The party advised Nigerians to use this period to intensify their bond of unity as well as comfort and reach out to one another in love so that the joy that Christmas brings would not be lost.

Our Correspondent
