Christmas: Renewal of hope amidst uncertainties

…Keep your eyes on God, eschew evil, say CAN President, RCCG Asst. General Overseer, Methodist Prelate, OAIC President to Nigerians

A season of refreshing, homecoming, reunion, love, sharing of gifts, joy and laughter at Christmas. The universal celebration stands out though some Christian groups even among the Pentecostals hold varying opinions why they do not celebrate Christmas.

For some, the mission of Christ to the earth is watered down because of the fanfare and activities without eternal value that are enthroned over sober reflections and genuine repentance during this season, the reason they do not attach themselves to Christmas celebration.

The viewpoint of some is still based on the authenticity regarding the December 25 set aside for the celebration as it has been linked to a day for pagan worshippers. Those who mark it believe that historians may have wrongly calculated or chosen this date, what matters most is that Christ’s birth deserves to be celebrated.

There are parts of the world where Christians face attacks mostly during periods like Christmas particularly that of December 18 where many lives were lost and houses razed in Kagoro. Southern Kaduna and Enugu states, whereas there are those who do not have the joy of Christmas due to life challenges and hardship imposed by bad leadership.

Presently in Nigeria, for instance, the cost of living is on a steady increase leaving many families in need of how to make ends meet alongside finding it difficult to mark the celebration the way they would have wanted. Insecurity alongside its devastating effects has made many to cancel their usual trips to their villages or other destinations. There’s also concern over the 2023 general elections which some prominent clerics have said earlier might not hold.

In his Christmas message, titled “Be hopeful, God has not forsaken Nigeria,” President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh, said that Christmas is reminder of God’s unfailing and never-ending love of God for humanity.

“The story of Christmas tells us of God’s loving intervention in the human situation of helplessness and hopelessness. Jesus is the promised Messiah, who fulfills God’s promise of eternal salvation and deliverance for His people at a time when they were neglected, exploited and oppressed by selfish and corrupt leaders (Isaiah 11 verses 6 to 10).

“It is in this context that the significance of the birth of Christ radiates brilliantly for us, as a people and a nation, because we are expecting the coming of a new leadership ordained by God to restore the fortunes of our country and ensure peace, justice and righteousness in the land,” Okoh said.

In view of 2023 elections, he charged the electorate not to allow fear to stop them from exercising their civil right of voting, while urging the political class to give room for equity and justice, as manifested in fair appointments and maximisation of the nation’s resources to the improvement of the citizens living standard.

Okoh who felicitated with Christians stated in part: “Let the story of Christmas provide with inspiration to speak the language of peace to our neighbours regardless of differences in religion, ethnicity or political leanings.

“Our political leaders, especially those jostling for the opportunity to lead our country out of the woods in 2023, should use this Christmas season to reflect on the words of the new-born Messiah who, when it was time to inaugurate His rescue mission in the world, expressed the consciousness that He was anointed to preach the good news to the poor, proclaim release to the captives and recovery of sight to the blind, let the oppressed go free, and proclaim the year of the Lords favour (Luke 4 verses 18 to 19).

“They should be prepared to ensure justice by insisting that the resources and positions in governance are shared equitably among people of all regions and tribes…I wish you a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year in advance!”

President, Organisation of African Instituted Churches (OAIC) and Prelate, Motailatu Church Cherubim and Seraphim Worldwide (MCCSW), Elder Israel Akinadewo, advised all to embrace the sacrifice of Jesus Christ, eschew hatred and violence, live exemplary and contribute our quota in making Nigeria industralized in line with the subject of his message for Christmas.

“The remembrance of the birth of Jesus Christ should not only be celebrated to share material gifts among ourselves, most especially the less privileged, but to emulate the new lease of life given to the world through the sacrifice of the Messiah.

“…We should not be the reason why others are in pain, we should not become the clog in the progress of others, and we should eschew hatred, and stand for one another in times of need…

“Violence should be avoided amongst the political class in the coming general election and allow the citizens to choose the leaders of their choice. It is through all these that Nigeria could be counted among the most industrialised nations of the world.”

Present Prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence Dr. Oliver Ali Aba in his

From Left to Right Governor Simon Lalong, COCIN President, Rev. Dr. Amos Monzho and CAN Chairman Plateau State, Rev. Fr. Dr. Polycarp Lubo, at the eventChristmas message entitled “God’s Call for repentance” bemoaned the effects of the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia, also the recent attacks on Christians in Southern Kaduna and Enugu State.

Calling on all to repent, he particularly frowned at the laxity and disregard for the laws of God by Christians.

Continuing on the state of the nation he added:” Let us not forget that the challenges of 2022, the Lord remains faithful in protecting God’s people in times of trouble and peace. In 2023. God will take care of His own.”

Meanwhile, Regional Pastor and Assistant General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) on Admin, Pastor Funso Odesola called on Nigerians to make Jesus Christ their anchor.

“My Christmas message is that Nigerians should not lose hope. God is in the affairs of the nation. They should just keep their eyes on God. The government has failed. Naira has failed. Economy is down. No security,” Odesola said.

